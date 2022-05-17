Twins broadcast booth evacuates over possum at A’s Coliseum

An unwanted guest made a surprise appearance at RingCentral Coliseum on Monday during the Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Twins game.

Dick Bremer, the Twins’ longtime play-by-play broadcaster, tweeted that a possum had entered the booth and he had to evacuate so an exterminator could remove the animal.

“I’ve just been asked to leave the visiting broadcast booth so an exterminator could come in to try to catch a possum…a series of words that, I’m guessing, has never been connected before,” Bremer tweeted, tagging Twins analyst LaTroy Hawkins in his tweet. “Hope you can join @LaTroyHawkins32, me and ????? for Twins/A’s tonight from Oakland.”

Photos on social media show the possum climbing down a pole on the wall from a corner hole in the ceiling of the press box.

Although Bremer didn’t clarify whether or not the possum debacle was handled after his initial tweet, he did share a photo of his malt beverage in a follow-up post and said it was a good dupe for “possum repellant.”

Monday’s incident wasn’t the first time a possum has invaded the Coliseum. In 2015, the animal crawled across the field in the ninth inning of a Blue Jays and A’s game.

The Oakland A’s lost to the Minnesota Twins on Monday, May 16, 2022 Getty Images

Unfortunately for the A’s, the possum’s presence didn’t bring them much luck as they fell to the Twins, 3-1. Minnesota’s win on Monday marked the fourth time that the Twins have defeated the A’s this month.

The Twins and A’s will face off again at the Coliseum on Tuesday as part of a three-game series.