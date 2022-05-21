TVG Preakness Stakes Promo Code: Bet $200 risk-free

New customers don’t need a TVG promo code to claim their great new customer offer for the 2022 Preakness Stakes. Find out how to get your risk-free bet of up to $200 below.

<br />

2022 Preakness Stakes Preview:



The second race in the Triple Crown gets underway Saturday, as horse racing heads to Baltimore for the Preakness Stakes. Post time for the race is 7:01 p.m ET. In last year’s edition of the Preakness, Rombauer upset Medina Spirit as a 12-1 underdog with a last-second push down the homestretch.

Epicenter leads the way for the horses in the run for the black eyed Susans. The Steve Asmussen horse has never finished worse than second in any race, and has still won four of his last six. He was en route to a Derby win before Rich Strike’s unprecedented finish.

Secret Oath won the prestigious Kentucky Oaks, the big race the day before the Derby, and has won three of four before that. This is the next logical step for the D. Wayne Lucas racer, and finishing top three here is very possible. The legendary trainer has won six Preakness Stakes – he knows how to win on this track.

Number two in line to Epicenter is Early Voting. The Chad Brown entrant won his first two races before taking second to Derby contender Mo Donegal at the Grade 2 Wood Memorial. Mo Donegal won’t be in the Preakness, but there is reason to believe he’ll still be a step behind Epicenter.

Check out the rest of the field below, and keep an eye out for our expert’s picks.

Preakness Stakes 2022 Odds:



Post Position Horse Trainer Odds 1 Simplification Antonio Sano 6-1 2 Creative Minister Ken McPeek 10-1 3 Fenwick Kevin McKathan 50-1 4 Secreat Oath D. Wayne Lukas 9-2 5 Early Voting Chad Brown 7-2 6 Happy Jack Doug O’Neill 30-1 7 Armagnac Tim Yakteen 12-1 8 Epicenter Steve Asmussen 6-5 9 Skippylongstocking Saffie Joseph Jr. 20-1

Odds courtesy of TVG. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Betting on the Preakness Stakes?

How to claim TVG Kentucky Derby Promo

<br />

Click above to claim your TVG welcome bonus. Hit Join Now. Provide account and address details. Complete registration. Make your first deposit of up to $200. Place your bet on the 2022 Kentucky Derby. If it wins you can bank the payout. If it loses your bonus funds will be available within five days.

TVG promotions for existing customers



Cash back for 2nd or 3rd



TVG will refund your first win bet when you finish 2nd or 3rd on select races from Pimlico all week long. Just opt-in then bet to win on any eligible race. If your first single horse win wager on a race finishes 2nd or 3rd, they’ll refund you up to $10 per race.