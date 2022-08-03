Tua Tagovailoa says Annah Gore marriage leak is ‘disrespectful’

Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t seem thrilled that his recent marriage to North Carolina native Annah Gore was publicly leaked.

On Wednesday, the third-year Dolphins quarterback told reporters at training camp that it is “almost disrespectful” that word got out.

“I mean, for me, I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do with me, my wife, and my daily,” Tagovailoa said. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.”

Tua Tagovailoa married Annah Gore, per court records. Instagram

Tagovailoa quietly married Gore last month, according to Fox Sports personality Andy Slater, citing a clergy source. The nuptials took place on July 18 in Davie, Fla., per Broward County Clerk of Courts files uncovered by Outkick.

“It was very special,” Tagovailoa said. “I don’t know how it ended up leaking it but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”

Tagovailoa, 24, drew laughs from reporters at training camp when asked if marriage has changed his perspective on life or football.

Tua Tagovailoa at Dolphins training camp on July 27, 2022. Getty Images

“No girls for me I guess,” he said. “That’s the perspective, but same focus — the season and what we got here at training camp.”

The Dolphins will open the season at home on Sept. 11 against the Patriots.