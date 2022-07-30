Tua Tagovailoa hits Tyreek Hill for 65-yard TD pass in Dolphins camp

It appears Tua Tagovailoa can, in fact, throw a deep ball after all.

The Dolphins quarterback launched a 65-yard touchdown pass to his new star receiver, Tyreek Hill, during training camp on Saturday. Fans in attendance exploded as the quarterback seemed to validate the praise Hill heaped on him back in May when he gushed over his “crazy arm strength” and said that Tagovailoa throws “one of the prettiest balls I’ve ever caught in my life.”

The throw was certainly much different than the one seen in a viral video from earlier this offseason – where Hill had to slow down to catch a deep ball from Tagovailoa.

Had the completion come in an actual game, it would’ve tied for the longest pass play of Tagovailoa’s two-year NFL career.

Tua Tagovailoa AP

Tyreek Hill USA TODAY Sports

Tagovailoa’s arm strength has been at the center of conversation for much of the Dolphins’ offseason. And while many wonder if Hill will regret being traded from the Chiefs and leaving Patrick Mahomes, Hill has described Tagovailoa as the most accurate quarterback in the NFL.

The Dolphins may not know if he’s a centerpiece for their future just yet. But they certainly got a look at what was possible with Tagovailoa and Hill.