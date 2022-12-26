Tua Tagovailoa enters concussion protocol during Dolphins’ playoff push

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has once again entered the concussion protocol.

After a miserable second half of football against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Monday that Tagovailoa would be entering the concussion protocol. The team is unsure of when the third-year quarterback sustained the concussion.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back in concussion protocal. USA TODAY Sports

“Nobody recognized anything with regard to a hit,” McDaniel said. “It was something he met with doctors today and discussed some symptoms.”

Some believe Tagovailoa sustained the head injury at the end of the first half and was allowed to play the second half, which definitely backfired on the Dolphins. His head can be seen bouncing off the ground very similarly to his concussion against the Bengals earlier this season.

Tagovailoa is now in doubt for the Dolphins’ crucial game against the New England Patriots next week which is a must-win for both teams’ playoff hopes. According to McDaniel, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will take most of the first-team reps in anticipation of starting against the Patriots in Foxborough.

The 8-7 Dolphins and 7-8 Patriots will play at 1 p.m. on New Years Day. Miami won the first meeting 21-19 in Februrary.