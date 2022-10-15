Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, expected to start Week 7

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was cleared from concussion protocol on Saturday, paving the way for his return.

Tagovailoa, who has been out since suffering a concussion against the Bengals on Sept. 29, will be inactive for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. But he is expected to start when Miami hosts the Steelers in the Sunday night game on Oct. 23.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tagovailoa received four outside opinions, in addition to those of team doctors, who “unanimously” cleared him from protocol and agreed that his scans showed no signs of-long term impact to the brain.

However, Chronic Traumatic Encephelopathy (CTE) can’t be detected in brain scans and whether he is suffering from that as a result of the concussion he sustained against the Bengals, and another he may have suffered against the Bills four days earlier, is unknown. But there is apparently no risk of second impact syndrome.

Teddy Bridgewater was also cleared from concussion protocol and will serve as rookie QB Skylar Thompson’s backup this week against the Vikings.

Both Tagovailoa and Bridgewater were full participants in practice on Friday.