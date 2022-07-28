Trump, Barkley, Caitlyn Jenner highlight LIV Golf pro-am

Donald Trump was off and running, or at least driving, Thursday morning in the pro-am at LIV Golf’s latest tournament, which will begin Friday at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Not far behind him were Charles Barkley and Caitlyn Jenner.

LIV Golf’s slogan is “Golf but louder,” and it certainly felt that way, at least by the size of the personalities on hand for the controversial Saudi-backed circuit that has shaken up the golf world.

Playing with his youngest son, Eric, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson on the eve of the first round, the former president teed off to a smattering of applause from the two major champions and a group of volunteers and staff in the event that was closed to the public. Following his drive, Trump turned to the group, which included his daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, former White House adviser Jared Kushner, and said he was glad that was over with.

One hole later, after his approach came up short of the green on the par 4, Trump sped ahead of the rest of the group in his golf cart — which featured a presidential seal and a red, white and blue TaylorMade staff bag — and parked just in front of the putting surface. The only problem was that the rest of the group had yet to hit. Johnson shouted and waved to Trump, who then moved his cart to clear the way.

Charles Barkley, Donald Trump and Caitlyn Jenner Daniel William McKnight (3)

Things also took a humorous turn on the seventh hole when a group of stand-up comedians and the creators of the social media outlet Country Club Adjacent that produces a bit called the Back Off Challenge, peppered Trump with a slew of one-liners.

Among the zingers were asking what his followers would do if he hit one left and telling him that he built a golf course just to miss this green. Trump seemed to take the jabs in stride, then proceeded to dump his tee shot in the water.

As for the rest of the round, he played golf much like the way he’s done a lot of other things in his life, fast and loose, often picking up his ball before putting out, or picking it out of the bunker without hitting.

Just two days earlier, multiple reports said the Justice Department is questioning Trump’s associates about his actions surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Trump Bedminster, though, was a welcome cocoon, where he was surrounded by only his supporters.

Trump, who chatted regularly with onlookers throughout the day, was in his element.

“We didn’t talk politics,” DeChambeau said. “It’s just golf out here.

“He’s actually a really good golfer. Drives it down the middle of the fairway, hits good irons and putts it pretty well. He’s got a quirky [swing] that allows him to be super repeatable. How he lines it up is not understood by me, but it works for him.”

DeChambeau, who like Johnson, has played with Trump on numerous occasions in South Florida, added that Trump also cracked, “No President can hit it like I can.”

President Donald Trump hits a tee shot as Bryson DeChambeau looks on during a LIV Golf pro-am event. Getty Images

There were indeed some quality shots hit by Trump in what was a rare public outing for him. It also likely won’t be the last.

Later this year, his course in Doral, Fla., will host another LIV tournament.

“He’s looking to continue to [be involved with LIV],” DeChambeau said of Trump. “Financially, it’s in his best interests, along with LIV’s.”

The controversial circuit has come under scrutiny, however, for being bankrolled by the Public Investment Fund, which is controlled by the Saudi government. The country has also been accused of using the venture as an effort to sports wash its abhorrent human rights record.

Elsewhere on the course — which at times felt like a private carnival, minus the big top, with its eclectic cast of participants and base-heavy music that pumped throughout the venue — Jenner shared her story of training several hours a day and living in a one-bedroom apartment when she was an Olympian known as Bruce Jenner.

Paul Casey, who was paired with Jenner, came away impressed with her swing. “She hits it pretty good,” he said.

Barkley, meanwhile, was on hand to listen to a potential offer from LIV to join it in a broadcast capacity, though the upstart league doesn’t yet have a TV deal. Landing the NBA Hall of Famer and wildly popular TNT analyst would certainly strengthen its ability to get one.

But it’s uncertain if Barkley, who played with Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen, will make the leap.

“Nothing yet,” he said when asked if an offer was on the table from LIV. “But it’s all good. I’ve got a great job. And listen, I’m going to support these guys whether we work together or not. I’d like to play in another couple of pro-ams. But I have heard nothing.”

The 59-year-old 11-time All-Star who spent 16 years in the NBA has previously appeared in other golf ventures, including “The Match” exhibition with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in 2018.

Barkley said earlier this week on “The Dan Patrick Show” that he needed an answer by Thursday. But as of the late afternoon, there was no deal and therefore no decision to be made.

“I’ve got a real job,” Barkley said. “Clearly the people I work for are a little stressed out and my sponsors are stressed out. So I need to say yeah or no sooner or later.”

No matter what he does, Barkley said he is intrigued by the idea of LIV, despite the rift the league has created with the PGA Tour, which has suspended players who have played in the rival league.

“I’ve got friends on both tours,” Barkley said. “I’m not trying to be a good guy or bad guy. I don’t see anything wrong with what these guys are doing. I wish them the best and I wish the PGA Tour the best. But they asked to talk to me and I said yes. They haven’t said anything else so I don’t know anything.”

What would Barkley be looking for — other than what would have to be an enormous payday — should he follow Phil Mickelson, DeChambeau, Johnson and others to LIV?

“Just having some fun,” he said. “Clearly it’s going to be a lot more laid back. They’re not hiring me for my golf expertise. It’s about entertainment and having fun.”