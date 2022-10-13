Troy Aikman responds to ‘take the dresses off’ controversy

Troy Aikman feels regretful over a controversial comment he made during the Chiefs-Raiders game on “Monday Night Football” this week in which he said he hopes the NFL “take[s] the dresses off” after another contentious roughing the passer call.

During a radio appearance on 96.7 “The Ticket” on Thursday, Aikman called his remarks “dumb” when one of the hosts noted that there was “some reaction” to his “strong” comments.

“My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them,” Aikman said. “Just dumb remarks on my part.”

Aikman, 55, came under fire Monday while discussing a questionable roughing the passer call in the first half after Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones hit Raiders quarterback Derek Carr from behind.

“My hope is the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and, you know, we take the dresses off,” Aikman said on the broadcast during the game. The Chiefs went on to win the AFC West matchup, 30-29.

ESPN’s Troy Aikman on the field before the Giants-Cowboys “Monday Night Football” game on Sept. 26, 2022. Bill Kostroun

The Cowboys legend received public criticism on social media, with some calling his comment “sexist.”

ESPN has not issued a statement about Aikman’s comments.

Aikman, along with his broadcast partner Joe Buck, left Fox Sports for ESPN during the offseason. Aikman’s five-year contract is worth in the $90 million range, The Post’s Andrew Marchand has reported. The duo called NFL games on Fox together for 20 years, which included six Super Bowls.

Troy Aikman looks on wearing his gold jacket during the Pro Football HOF Centennial Class of 2020 enshrinement ceremonies on Aug. 7, 2021 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, in Canton, OH.

Troy Aikman attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City.



Aikman and Buck will be back in the “Monday Night Football” booth next week when the Broncos visit the Chargers in Los Angeles.