Troy Aikman pays Tom Brady the ultimate backhanded compliment

Is there a foot race brewing between quarterback legends?

If so, Hall of Famer and ESPN “Monday Night Football” analyst Troy Aikman thinks he has a step on notoriously slow Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.

“I kid him about it — he’s the most un-athletic quarterback in the game,” Aikman told the “Sports Illustrated Media Podcast” this week. “I’m 56 years old and I’m pretty confident I can outrun him in the 40-yard dash.”

Tom Brady’s lack of running speed has never really been a problem for him. USA TODAY Sports

Troy Aikman thinks he could outrun Brady these days. Getty Images

It was a good-natured jab from one storied pass-thrower to another — Brady is a lock to join Aikman being enshrined in Canton when he finally retires — as the 45-year-old begins his playoff quest for a seventh Super Bowl ring against the Cowboys in the wild-card round on Monday night.

Aikman was pointing out how effective Brady remains, despite his utter lack of foot speed.

Brady, in his 23rd NFL season, was sacked just 22 times, leading the league with a 2.45-second time to throw and a 2.9 percent sack rate while also topping the charts in pass attempts (733) and completions (490).

“Here, they’ve had these line problems. He’s not an elusive quarterback. They’ve given up the least sacks in the NFL. Why is that?” Aikman said. “He will not take a sack.

“He’ll get the ball out, he doesn’t create negative plays and this is why any team that’s playing a quarterback like him one, he’s the greatest to ever do it, and then also, coaches know, they see that, they recognize, you can’t keep him in it. You give him a chance in the fourth quarter, it’s gonna be a tough finish.”

The task is a tall one for the Bucs, who have battled injuries and offensive inconsistency this season, winning the NFC South with an 8-9 record. Their reward is facing NFC East runner-up Dallas (12-5), which counts pass rushers Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence among its defensive stars.

His 40-yard dash ability likely won’t be much of a factor.