Troy Aikman close to leaving Fox for ‘Monday Night Football’

ESPN is deep in negotiations with Fox Sports’ Troy Aikman to make him its lead analyst on “Monday Night Football,” The Post has learned.

Aikman’s deal is not completed yet, but there is an expectation that it will be finalized. Aikman has also been courted by Amazon.

The exact figures of Aikman’s deal are not yet fully finalized, but for him to leave Fox it is expected to be comparable to or exceed Tony Romo’s 10-year $180 million deal with CBS.

Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese are the current “Monday Night Football” broadcast team.
While the likelihood of Aikman going to ESPN seems very good, the next question is who will be his partner. He and Fox’s Joe Buck have a very close relationship. ESPN could also try to team Al Michaels with Aikman.

Michaels has been in serious negotiations to be the lead play-by-player on Amazon. Michaels has hoped that Aikman would be his partner.

