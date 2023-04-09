Tristan Thompson signs with Lakers, reunites with LeBron James

Tristan Thompson will leave the ESPN analyst chair and return to his basketball playing career, according to the network.

The 32-year-old is signing with the Lakers ahead of the NBA playoffs, reuniting with former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James.

Thompson had been an NBA analyst on “NBA Today” and other ESPN programs since late January.

He’s joining the Lakers along with guard Shaquille Harrison, adding depth to a potentially dangerous squad, which still had a chance to avoid the play-in tournament entering Sunday.

The Lakers could move up to No. 6 in the Western Conference if they defeat the Utah Jazz and if the Los Angeles Clippers or Golden State Warriors were to lose on Sunday afternoon.

James and Thompson played together from 2014-18 as part of James’ second run with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where Thompson was a key interior presence for four consecutive Eastern Conference championship rosters, including the famous 2016 Cavs title.





LeBron James (23) and Tristan Thompson (13) with the Cavaliers during the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals. Getty Images

Thompson has since played for the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls.

The No. 4 overall draft pick in 2011, who has two children with ex Khloe Kardashian, last played for the Bulls last season.

In his 2021-22 campaign, Thompson averaged 6.0 points and 5.1 rebounds in 30 appearances, logging over 15 minutes per contest.





Tristan Thompson is returning to the NBA after a full year away. AP





Kendrick Perkins (left) and Tristan Thompson on the set of ESPN’s NBA Today. ESPN screenshot

For his career, Thompson has posted 9.0 points and 8.4 boards per contest, and he’s expected to provide depth at center for the Lakers on what could be his final NBA run.