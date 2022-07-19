Trio of Mets, Yankees All-Stars enjoying Los Angeles homecomings

LOS ANGELES — Jeff McNeil, Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole all call New York home now.

But on Tuesday, the Met and Yankees will be in their old backyard as major league All-Stars at Dodger Stadium, adding some extra meaning to the whole experience for the three Los Angeles-area natives.

“This year, especially when I was having a good first couple months, it was really on my mind, just to play in this stadium in front of hometown friends and family,” said McNeil, who was born in Santa Barbara, Calif., and played his college ball at Long Beach State. “I think I put a lot of stress and pressure on myself to get it done, but I was able to do it.”

From his table in the center-field plaza on Monday, fulfilling his media day obligations, McNeil looked up toward the first row in the blue section of seats (upper deck) on the first-base line. His childhood friend had season tickets there, so they would go to countless Dodger games long before McNeil became a big leaguer himself with the Mets.

On Tuesday, McNeil will start at second base for the National League and bat ninth.

“I got to experience it as a reserve in 2019, which was still incredible. But this year, it’s a little bit different, getting to start the game in my childhood favorite team[’s stadium],” said McNeil, whose new son Lucas will be in attendance. “I grew up going to this stadium when I was younger, a lot. It’s going to be pretty cool to be out on the field and look back and see where I used to sit when I was younger.”

Stanton, who will start in left field and bat fifth for the American League, remembered going to Dodger Stadium as a 9-year-old in 1999 to see Mark McGwire play with the visiting Cardinals. It ended up being the night that Fernando Tatis hit two grand slams in the same inning, but he was left disappointed because McGwire did not homer and made the second out before Tatis hit the second grand slam.

“That’s all I wanted to see,” he said with a chuckle.

Tuesday will be Stanton’s fifth All-Star Game, but the first one in his hometown.

“It was supposed to be here [in 2020], but yeah, it’s another edition of what could be a very cool event,” Stanton said.

Cole, meanwhile, grew up going to more Angels games than Dodgers games, with his hometown of Newport Beach closer to Anaheim. And even though he will not pitch in the game after starting for the Yankees on Sunday, he was relishing having the All-Star Game close to home.

“I’d like to start one of these things one day. That would be nice,” Cole said. “[But] it’s special coming home, seeing my family.”