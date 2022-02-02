Trinity Rodman signs new deal as highest-paid player in NWSL history

Trinity Rodman has a new contract with the Washington Spirit that makes her the highest-paid player in the NWSL.

According to the Washington Post, Rodman, the 19-year-old daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, signed a four-year deal worth over $1.1 million.

Rodman was the NWSL’s Rookie of the Year last season, with seven goals and seven assists, and starred on the Spirit team that won the league championship.

She had options to play overseas for the women’s teams of big clubs like FC Barcelona and Manchester United, but didn’t seriously consider them.

“I have grown up pretty fast, but I am young,” Rodman told the Washington Post. “This first year was so good and ended so well, I hadn’t really thought about [European options]. Where I am now, I am extremely happy.”

During the Spirit’s playoff run, Rodman experienced a rare, emotional moment with her father, Dennis, who was not around for much of her upbringing. He surprised her by showing up at her game, and the father and daughter embraced.

“It was a shock, and I was grateful to even have him there because he hadn’t been to a lot of my games in the past,” Trinity said. “For him to show up for a game like that was pretty awesome.”

She is establishing her own stardom outside of her infamous father’s shadow.

“People are always going to — especially people who don’t know me and are new to the soccer world — see Dennis Rodman’s daughter,” she said. “It comes with the name, but I definitely achieved what I wanted and [put out] the message I wanted, being so young, being a woman, being in the soccer world.”