Treylon Burks celebrated with fiancee during 2022 NFL Draft

Treylon Burks is already having himself a year and it’s only April.

After he proposed to his girlfriend, Shelby Pearlman, in January, the Arkansas wideout was selected by the Titans with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday night.

When the first-round pick was announced, Burks was seen celebrating his fiancée family and friends at a draft party.

The future Mr. and Mrs. Treylon Burks both wore wedding white on draft night. He donned a white suit jacket with a matching undershirt and pants, while she stunned in a strapless slit dress.

Burks and Pearlman, who met at Arkansas, shared their engagement photos to Instagram and gushed about spending the rest of their lives together.

Now the couple will start their next chapter together in Tennessee after the Titans pulled off a draft day shocker — the team traded wideout A.J. Brown to the Eagles and pounced on Burks with the No. 18 overall pick they acquired in the deal with Philly.

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks reacts after being selected as the eighteenth overall pick to the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. USA Today Sports

Treylon Burks’ 2022 NFL Draft party included fiancee Shelby Pearlman, who sat next to him as he received the call from the Titans. Screengrab/@nickwalt

“I am happy to be a part of the team now, and play my role,” Burks said. “I wouldn’t say I am (A.J.)’s replacement, but I am thankful for the opportunity and that they believed in me to make that trade.”

Burks said he got the calll from the Titans first, then saw the news about that Tennessee had traded Brown on Instagram.

In four seasons with the Razorbacks, Burks made 146 receptions for 2,399 yards with 18 touchdowns.