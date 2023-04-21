Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, talks life as an NFL WAG

Marissa Lawrence is opening up about life in the spotlight.

The wife of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was pressed Thursday in an Instagram “ask me anything” about what it’s like to have people believe they “know [her] so well” based on what’s seen on social media.

“It definitely catches me off guard sometimes cause I really treat Insta like y’all are all my BFFs and then I’ll have someone come up and say happy anniversary or ‘how was your trip when did you get home!!’ And I’m like oh yeah I forget everyone can see my posts,” said Marissa, who boasts more than 300,000 followers on the platform.





Marissa Lawrence, the wife of Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, took part in an Instagram “ask me anything.” Marissa Lawrence/Instagram





Marissa Lawrence was asked by one fan, “Is it odd to be in the spotlight and have others think they know you so well?” Marissa Lawrence/Instagram

In a separate message, Marissa — who celebrated her second wedding anniversary with Lawrence, 23, earlier this month — also weighed in on some of the challenges of having a spouse in the NFL.

“I normally don’t talk about these things because I don’t want them to be interpreted the wrong way because we have truly so much to be grateful for.. but one of the hardest parts is the normality!” she said.

“But it’s just part of the life that we are continually learning to navigate!”





Marissa Lawrence also spoke about some of the challenges of having a spouse in the NFL. Marissa Lawrence/Instagram





Marissa Lawrence has supported Trevor Lawrence throughout his NFL career. Marissa Lawrence/Instagram

Lawrence, a standout quarterback at Clemson, was selected first overall by the Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Despite a turbulent first year under former head coach Urban Meyer, Lawrence thrived in his sophomore season, helping lead the Jaguars to an AFC South title and a playoff berth with new head coach Doug Pederson.

Marissa later lauded the “kind and respectful” Jacksonville community for making the couple “feel so welcomed.”





Marissa and Trevor Lawrence celebrated their second wedding anniversary in April 2023. Marissa Lawrence/Instagram





Trevor Lawrence is entering his third season with the Jaguars. Getty Images

“The Jax community is so amazing and you guys really make us feel so welcomed. People are so kind and respectful which makes things a lot easier. We love y’all!” she exclaimed.

With the support of Marissa and Jaguars fandom, Lawrence is excited to build upon last year’s success as he enters his third year in the league.

“That’s the culture that we’re building — guys want to be in Jacksonville. And that wasn’t always the case, you know, especially after my first year,” Lawrence told The Post’s Jenna Lemoncelli in February.

“So it’s cool to be a part of that and knowing that the best days are in front of us and the future’s really bright.”