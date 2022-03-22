Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa shares new pics of their offseason

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa Mowry are enjoying their first NFL offseason by soaking up the sun in Florida.

Mowry shared a series of offseason photos Monday on Instagram that featured the couple and their dog at the beach and on the golf course.

Lawrence, 22, was pictured on the green in one photo as he prepared to hit the ball, while another photo captured the Jaguars’ second-year quarterback walking his four-legged friend.

Mowry also posted a cozy photo of the pair at a golf event, in addition to a snap that showcased the duo coordinating in yellow outfits and white sneakers.

Lawrence and Mowry began the offseason with a romantic winter vacation in January. The trip was likely much-needed after the quarterback’s disappointing debut season, when the Jaguars finished at 3-14.

Lawrence struggled in his first season, throwing 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 17 games.

Lawrence with former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer in December 2021 Getty Images

Elsewhere, former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was also engulfed in controversies during his first season at the helm and was ultimately fired in December. He was the subject of a new report Monday from The Athletic, which shared alleged details of his troublesome tenure.

Mowry reflected on the “highs and lows” of the past season in a tribute post to Lawrence in January, which said, in part, that adversity made him stronger.

The former Clemson quarterback and the Anderson University soccer alum will celebrate their first wedding anniversary next month. They tied the knot at a chapel in South Carolina last April — weeks before the Jaguars selected Lawrence first overall in the NFL Draft.

Lawrence and Mowry wed nine months after he proposed to Mowry at Clemson’s home field, Memorial Stadium, in July 2020.