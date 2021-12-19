Trevor Lawrence’s wife cheers on Jaguars after dramatic week

Marissa Lawrence is game-day ready.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the wife of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence shared a series of pre-game snaps before kickoff against the Texans.

“It’s go time baby @tlawrence16,” Marissa captioned the post, which featured the 22-year-old modeling a black tube top with Lawrence’s name and number, 16, splashed across the front.

Throughout the day Sunday, Marissa also posted videos of herself at TIAA Bank Field, where she also gave her 22-year-old husband a sweet shoutout.

Marissa Lawrence gets ready for the Jaguars game on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Instagram

“Hey cutie @tlawrence16,” Marissa wrote in an Instagram Story.

Sunday’s game capped off a chaotic week for the Jaguars, who parted ways with first-year head coach Urban Meyer on Thursday after 13 games.

Marissa Lawrence gives husband Trevor Lawrence a shoutout during the Jaguars game on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Instagram

Meyer, who selected Lawrence with the first-overall pick in this year’s draft, had a tumultuous tenure in Jacksonville, which was riddled in off-field controversies and, more recently, a kicking accusation from the team’s former kicker.

Following Meyer’s dismissal, the Jaguars announced that Darrell Bevell, the team’s offensive coordinator, would be the interim head coach.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Getty Images

“He’s very even keel,” Lawrence said Thursday of Bevell, according to ESPN. “Always the same person never gets too high or too low. That’s something that I respect and that I can level with.”

The quarterback added, “So I’d say that’s the biggest thing that we need right now. Someone that’s consistent and just to move forward and push past it.”

Though Lawrence has also struggled this year, perhaps a changing of the guard can give him and the Jaguars a boost amid a challenging 2-12 season.