Trevor Lawrence, wife react to Jaguars’ Doug Pederson hire

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa are looking forward to new beginnings in Jacksonville following the disastrous Urban Meyer era.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the wife of the Jaguars’ starting quarterback celebrated the team’s hiring of Doug Pederson as their next head coach.

Marissa Lawrence and husband Trevor Lawrence, the quarterback of the Jaguars, celebrated the hiring of Doug Pederson as Jacksonville’s next head coach Instagram/Marissa Lawrence

“The future is bright!!” Marissa exclaimed on her Instagram Story alongside the Jaguars’ official announcement.

On Thursday, the Jaguars announced Pederson would be the seventh “permanent” head coach in franchise history. The former Eagles coach fills the vacancy left by Meyer, who was fired in December after a tumultuous first NFL season.

Marissa exclaimed Jacksonville’s future “is bright” following Pederson’s hiring Instagram/Marissa Lawrence via Jaguars

“Doug Pederson four years ago won a Super Bowl as head coach of a franchise in pursuit of its first world championship,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement. “I hope Doug can replicate that magic here in Jacksonville, but what is certain is his proven leadership and experience as a winning head coach in the National Football League.”

Pederson served as the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs from 2013 to 2015 before he was named the head coach of the Eagles in 2016. Pederson was fired in Jan. 2021, after five seasons, including a Super Bowl win over the Patriots.

Lawrence was drafted first overall by the Jaguars last year, when Urban Meyer served as the team’s head coach Getty Images

Lawrence, the first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, also praised Pederson’s hiring on social media.

“Time to go do the thing!!” Lawrence shared on his Instagram Story. “Welcome to Duval. Let’s go get it.”

Trevor and Marissa Lawrence recently enjoyed a winter getaway to kick start their offseason Instagram

Lawrence finished his rookie season by throwing for 3,641 yards with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. The Jaguars wrapped the year at 3-14, getting their third win in January against the Colts and quarterback Carson Wentz, who happened to play for Pederson in Philadelphia.

Prior to Pederson’s hire, Lawrence and Marissa — who tied the knot in April 2021 — enjoyed a recent romantic getaway to start the offseason.