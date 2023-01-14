Trevor Lawrence throws three first quarter interceptions

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence picked the worst moment to throw the first opening-quarter interception of his career. And the second. And the third.

Three of Lawrence’s first 12 passes in Satruday’s AFC wild-card matchup ended up in the hands of Chargers’ defensive players, allowing Los Angeles to jump out to an early 17-0 lead.

Lawrence, the NBC broadcast noted, had never thrown an interception in the first quarter throughout his first two NFL seasons — despite tossing 17 interceptions in 2021 and another eight this year.

On Lawrence’s first pass of the game, Chargers defensive lineman Joey Bosa tipped the ball at the line and Drue Tranquill collected the pass. Then, on Jacksonville’s next possession, Asante Samuel Jr. jumped in front of a pass when head coach Doug Pederson decided to go for the first down on fourth-and-7 instead of kicking a field goal.

The Chargers turned both turnovers into points, as running back Austin Ekeler scored on a 13-yard rush and Cameron Dicker added a 22-yard field goal. Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert went 7-for-12 for 63 yards through his first three drives, and Samuel intercepted another Lawrence throw with two minutes remaining in the opening quarter.

After Lawrence’s third interception, the Chargers engineered another scoring drive with 44 seconds remaining in the quarter, capped off by Ekeler’s 6-yard touchdown run.

Lawrence had made great strides in his second NFL season — and his first with Pederson as his coach — and had only thrown two interceptions since Week 8, coinciding with Jacksonville’s seven wins in nine games to close the regular season and earn a postseason berth. He added 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns through 17 games.

Trevor Lawrence threw three interceptions in the opening quarter of the Wild Card game. Chris O’Meara/AP

Sunday was Lawrence’s first postseason start. The Jaguars, who clinched the AFC South title with a Week 18 win over the Titans, drafted Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.