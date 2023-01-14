Trevor Lawrence rebounds to lead Jaguars to comeback win

The interceptions kept piling up for Trevor Lawrence. One on his first pass. Another on the next drive. Three in the opening quarter. Four in the first half.

Then, the second-year quarterback found a way to make none of that matter.

Lawrence led a second-half comeback that ended with a 31-30 win Saturday night in the AFC wild-card game against the Chargers. Jacksonville scored 24 points in the second half, and Riley Patterson made a 36-yard field goal in the final seconds to secure the stunning victory.

Justin Herbert threw for a touchdown and Austin Ekeler ran for two for Los Angeles, who will rue letting this one get away.

Because of Lawrence’s four interceptions, the Chargers jumped out to a 27-7 lead at halftime. To close the half, Lawrence connected with Evan Engram for a nine-yard touchdown, and Jacksonville carried that burst over into the third quarter — when they scored a pair of touchdowns to make it a 10-point game.

Trevor Lawrence looks to throw a pass against the Chargers in the AFC Wild Card matchup. Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

A Jaguars receiver makes a catch. AP

Chargers tight end Gerald Everett celebrates a first-half touchdown. AP

Running back Austin Ekeler scores a touchdown in the first half. AP

Asante Samuel Jr. celebrates an interception. AP

After the Jaguars scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Lawrence dove over the goal-line for a 2-point conversion, pulling them within two points and allowing Jacksonville to win with Patterson’s field goal. Lawrence finished with four touchdown passes and 288 yards passing, while Travis Etienne ran 20 times for 109 yards — including a key first-down rush on the final drive, when the Jaguars went for it on fourth down.