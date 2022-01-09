Trevor Lawrence kisses wife Marissa after Jaguars win

Trevor Lawrence sealed his first NFL season on Sunday with a kiss from his biggest fan.

After the Jaguars defeated the Colts, 26-11, and recorded their third win of the season, Jacksonville’s rookie quarterback celebrated the victory with wife Marissa, whom he located in the stands of TIAA Bank Field.

In the clip, Lawrence is seen embracing Marissa before greeting some Jaguars fans who were not dressed as clowns.

Lawrence, the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, threw for 223 yards in Sunday’s season finale with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Jaguars also helped to spoil the Colts’ playoff hopes with the win.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence locates wife Marissa after Jacksonville defeated the Colts on Sunday, 26-11. Instagram

Trevor and Marissa Lawrence, who wed in April 2021, shared a kiss at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Instagram

A former Clemson quarterback, Lawrence’s first year in the league has been something of a rollercoaster. Entering Sunday’s game, Jacksonville’s prized rookie had thrown 10 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 16 regular-season matchups.

The Jaguars’ offseason will likely be filled with plenty of changes following the December firing of head coach Urban Meyer. So far, the Jaguars have interviewed former Eagles coach Doug Pederson for the post, as well as former Lions coach Jim Caldwell.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws the ball during Sunday’s game against the Colts on Jan. 9, 2022. Getty Images

General manager Trent Baalke is expected to be retained for 2022, much to the annoyance of the Jaguars’ fan base. Some made good on their “clown party” promise for Sunday’s game by wearing makeup and rainbow wigs to troll team owner Shad Khan.

As for Lawrence, the 22-year-old is likely looking forward to some R&R with Marissa as the offseason beings.

The couple tied the knot in April 2021.