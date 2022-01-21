Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa begin offseason with romantic trip

Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa are enjoying the start of their offseason in a winter wonderland.

Earlier this week, the wife of the Jaguars quarterback revealed that the couple is enjoying a snowy vacation away from sunny Jacksonville, where Lawrence just wrapped up his first NFL season.

Marissa and Trevor Lawrence enjoy their offseason in a winter wonderland. Instagram

The Jaguars quarterback posted a scenic photo Wednesday on his Instagram Story. Instagram

In one post shared on Marissa’s Instagram Story, the 22-year-old is seen cozying up to her quarterback husband, who was drafted first overall last year. In addition, Lawrence posted a scenic shot of mountains onto his page Wednesday.

Lawrence ended his rookie season on a high note earlier this month after the Jaguars stunned the Colts, 26-11. The former Clemson quarterback threw two touchdowns and no interceptions in the surprising upset.

After the game, Lawrence shared a kiss with Marissa, whom he married in April 2021.

Lawrence’s rookie season was something of a rollercoaster. Not only did the 22-year-old quarterback struggle under center, but the Jaguars were also plagued with controversies involving former head coach Urban Meyer.

The Jaguars, who have not yet named a new head coach, finished the season at 3-14.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence warms up ahead of the Colts game on Jan. 9, 2022. Getty Images

Despite months of non-stop drama, Marissa lauded her husband in a recent Instagram post, describing how he handled life’s challenges.

“Wow.. what a year babe!! Lots of highs and lows. A lot of learning. A lot of growing. A lot of adversity and newness. But there was also a lottt of good… good friendships.. Good memories. Goodness in the growth you’ve seen, the leadership you’ve learned deeper, and the adversity’s you’ve faced that made you stronger,” she wrote earlier this month.

The Lawrences tied the knot in April 2021 Instagram

Lawrence later vowed to Jaguars fans that “the best is yet to come.”

“I know everything we’ve gone through this season will make all of us stronger, and one day it will just be a small piece of the bigger picture. Can’t thank my family, teammates, and our fans enough for all of the unwavering support,” he previously posted on Instagram, adding, “On to year 2.”