Trevor Bauer to be placed on one-week administrative leave

MLB has not yet reached a formal resolution on what, if anything, to do about Trevor Bauer.

The MLBPA agreed to extend the pitcher’s administrative leave for seven days beginning Mar. 13, The Post’s Joel Sherman confirmed. Bauer will not report to Dodgers spring training until at least Mar. 20.

MLB did not speak with Bauer during the 99-day lockout, and will now begin to decide if a punishment is coming, per Sherman.

Bauer, the 2020 NL Cy Young winner, was accused last year of punching and choking a woman out during sex. Graphic photos were released by the accuser showing her with black eyes and bruises. Bauer claimed the photos were edited.

Last month, the district attorney in the case declined to press charges.

Trevor Bauer is expected to be placed on administrative leave by MLB while it determines if a suspension is appropriate. Getty Images

“While this is not the time or the place to address every single lie or falsehood that this woman or her lawyers made to the court, I do want to be crystal clear about a few things,” Bauer said in a YouTube video after it was announced he would not be charged. “I never punched this woman in the face. I never punched her in the vagina. I never scratched her face. I never had anal sex with her or sodomized her in any way. I never assaulted her in any way at any time. While we did have consensual rough sex, the disturbing acts and conduct that she described simply did not occur.”

Bauer has maintained throughout that the two had rough, consensual sex.