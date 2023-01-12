Trevor Bauer a free agent after Dodgers release following sexual assault accusation

The Los Angeles Dodgers released Trevor Bauer on Thursday, less than a week after he was designated for assignment.

Bauer, who was accused of sexual assault and previously received a two-season ban from Major League Baseball, now becomes a free agent.

Trevor Bauer throws a pitch in June 2021 during his time with the Dodgers. Getty Images

The former NL Cy Young Award winner originally signed a three-year contract with the Dodgers in February 2021.

Bauer, 31, was originally hit with a 324-game suspension and was reinstated to the league in December by an arbitrator. His suspension was reduced to 194 games.