Trent Williams, K’Von Wallace ejected after 49ers-Eagles fight

Things got ugly between the 49ers and Eagles at the end of Sunday’s NFC Championship game.
With 4:13 left and the Eagles dominating their eventual 31-7 win, 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams slammed Philadelphia safety K’Von Wallace to the ground during a skirmish, causing both benches to clear as officials tried to keep things from escalating further.
Both Williams and Wallace were ejected from the game.
It was a long afternoon for the 49ers, who initially lost Brock Purdy in the first half with an injury to his throwing elbow. However, fourth-stringer Josh Johnson suffered a concussion, and Purdy had to come back into the game in the second half.
Purdy attempted just four passes in the game, going 4-for-4 with 23 yards.