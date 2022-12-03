Trea Turner meets with Padres twice in MLB free agency

The Padres made the biggest trade splash of last season when with a blockbuster deal for Juan Soto. Now it looks like they could be making another big move this offseason.

Dodgers free agent shortstop Trea Turner met with the Padres twice, according to The Athletic, ahead of next week’s winter meetings, which also happen to be taking place in San Diego — though Turner’s meetings with the team reportedly did not take place there.

The possibility of Turner, who could come with a $300 million price tag, going to the Padres is notable on multiple fronts.

For one, they already have two shortstops in Fernando Tatis and Ha-Seong Kim, though Tatis is currently suspended for violating MLB’s PED policy and won’t be available until at least April 20. For another, they already have two players — Tatis and Manny Machado — signed to $300 million deals.

Soto, who rejected the Nationals’ 15-year, $440 million before being dealt, will also of course fetch a hefty contract. Though he won’t be a free agent until after the 2024 season, contract extension talks with San Diego appear to be in the works.

Trea Turner, who spent the last two seasons with the Dodgers, has met twice with the Padres. Getty Images

“I don’t think it’s a question of ‘if’ they’ll do that,” Soto’s agent Scott Boras told reporters last month. “I think the question is how they do that. I’m sure before they traded for him, they had a lot of that in mind.”

Turner going to the Padres, meanwhile, would mark his second stint with the organization. The 29-year-old two-time All-Star was traded from San Diego to the Nationals in 2015 as the team wondered whether Turner, then just a prospect, would fully develop on offense and defense.

Playing alongside Soto could also pique Turner’s interest. The two spent parts of four seasons alongside each other in Washington and he has publicly stated that Soto is someone he’d enjoy playing with again.

Last season, Turner boasted a slash line of .328/.375/.536 with 28 homers and 32 stolen bases.

There will be plenty of suitors for Turner, including the Phillies, but it’s clear that San Diego is willing to spend.