Trea Turner, Cubs have MLB free agency ‘mutual interest’

The Cubs might be looking to spend this offseason and bulk up their infield.

“Heard something interesting today. Trea Turner? Definitely interested in the Cubs. Definitely. And the Cubs? Mutually interested in Trea Turner,” NBC Sports Chicago’s David Kaplan said on his YouTube show “reKap”.

The 29-year-old shortstop was traded to the Dodgers last summer along with Max Scherzer from Washington in a blockbuster deal. Since arriving in Southern California he’s made two All-Star appearances and seems likely to hit the free agent market along with the Twins’ Carlos Correa and Boston’s Xander Bogaerts.

Trea Turner and the Cubs could be eyeing a free agency union this winter. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In August, Turner told NBC Sports Chicago he wants to know what a team is planning to do, and what their “vision” for the future is before making a decision.

“You need to know how the next few years look and how that pertains to you and your family and your career,” Turner said. “It’s definitely a factor in picking a team.”

It remains to be seen if the Cubs heavily pursue Turner, but Kaplan says the Cubs dropping big money this winter seems to be a sure thing.

“I’m just telling you: This team is going to spend, I’m told. For sure,” he said.