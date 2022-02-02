The Hamden Journal

Tray Jackson’s career night helps Seton Hall top Georgetown

Tray Jackson’s career night helps Seton Hall top Georgetown

WASHINGTON — Tray Jackson tied his career high with 21 points and Jared Rhoden scored 14 points and Seton Hall beat Georgetown 70-63 on Tuesday night.

Kadary Richmond added 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, Myles Cale had seven rebounds and Ike Obiagu blocked five shots for Seton Hall (13-7, 4-6 Big East Conference).

Donald Carey had 15 points for the Hoyas (6-13, 0-8), who now have lost nine straight games.

Aminu Mohammed added 14 points and eight rebounds and Kaiden Rice scored 12 for Georgetown.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.