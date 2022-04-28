Travon Walker had ‘serious’ car accident before going No. 1 in 2022 NFL Draft

Travon Walker still got his moment on Thursday night, getting picked first overall by the Jaguars. But it didn’t come without a serious scare.

Walker was in a “serious” car accident prior to the draft, hitting two parked cars, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. He came out of the incident without injuries or citations, but it was a real scare.

It’s unclear exactly when the accident occurred, only that it was prior to the draft. The accident took place in Athens, Georgia, where Walker played college football.

On ESPN, Walker was shown with his family reacting to the pick and appeared fine.

More details on the accident were not immediately available, though it clearly did not change how the Jaguars felt about taking Walker first overall.

Travon Walker celebrates with his family after being taken with the No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL Draft. NFL Network

Follow live coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft with pick-by-pick updates, analysis and more from the New York Post.

The room seemed to have been in complete agreement to go with Walker over Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, who went second to the Detroit Lions.

“This thing was never split,” coach Doug Pederson told reporters. “… I want to go on record to say it was never that way.”