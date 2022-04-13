Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Kayla Nicole rips ‘bozo’ Cam Newton

Kayla Nicole, the girlfriend of superstar Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, went double-barrel at Cam Newton over the quarterback’s controversial video about his preferred roles for men and women.

Newton, speaking on Barstool’s “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast earlier this week, cited his parents’ 36-37 years of marriage as a template for relationships. He admonished women who are “bad bitches” or “boss chicks”, saying, “No, baby. But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

Nicole weighed in on her Instagram story.

“I saw the interview. I haven’t said nothing about it, because I think it’s foolish we have to keep having this same tired conversation about the qualities that make a woman of substance,” Nicole said.

Kayla Nicole, girlfriend of star Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, ripped Cam Newton on social media for his controversial comments about women. Getty Images

Cam Newton said he wants a woman who knows how to cook, and to shut up and let the man lead. Screengrab / Million Dollaz Worth of Game

“This man said that you need to know how to cook, and when to be quiet, cuz that’s what his momma did. Like BOY, go thank your momma then.”

She then referred her Instagram followers to her Twitter page, where she also weighed in on the matter.

“A lot of y’all wanna be with your Mama. And it shows,” Nicole tweeted about Newton’s video, adding a smiley emoji.

“The obsession with women being able to cook is truly comical,” she continued. “Cause it’s like if your palate is so superior date a Michelin star chef then bozo. Pretty sure the average woman is capable of making edible food. How do you think she’s survived thus far? It’s really not a matter of can she cook — it’s more like does she want to cook for your hungry hippo ass.”

Kayla Nicole kept ripping Cam Newton on social media over his comments about what he wants in women. Twitter / Kayla Nicole

Nicole then poked fun at Newton’s ongoing status as a free agent.

“That man ain’t had a job in months,” she tweeted, adding a gif of a woman laughing. “He has nothing but time to ‘be quiet’ and get that ass in the kitchen.”