Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Kayla Nicole reveals how they met

Kayla Nicole is kissing and telling about her longtime romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

On Tuesday, the Savage X Fenty ambassador took part in an Instagram “ask me anything,” revealing when — and how — she and Kelce first crossed paths.

“He had been following me and insta-flirting for a few months. All double taps and no dm. Soooo after a little liquid courage and a pep talk from @iqueenb (something along the lines of ‘WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR’) I dm’d him on New Years,” Kayla posted on her Instagram Story.

Kayla Nicole opened up Tuesday on Instagram about her relationship with boyfriend Travis Kelce Instagram/Kayla Nicole

Kayla shared in an Instagram Story how she slid into Kelce’s DMs Instagram/Kayla Nicole

“Slid into that thang like it was third base, idk baseball so not sure that’s the best analogy, but ya,” she continued in a separate Instagram Story. “Anywho … lesson here is making the first move might be your best move sis.”

Kayla, 30, and Kelce, 32, were first linked in 2017. Although they briefly split in the summer of 2020, they reunited later that year and have been together ever since.

Recently, the couple jetted to Hawaii for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ lavish nuptials, with Kayla serving as a bridesmaid and Kelce as a groomsman. When asked about the wedding by a fan on Instagram, Kayla called the affair “pure perfection.”

Kelce during the Chiefs-Bills playoff game in January 2022 Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“Also, @brittanylynne was the most chill and stunning bride. omg,” Kayla wrote in a post on Tuesday.

Prior to Matthews and Mahomes’ big day, Kelce flew to Las Vegas for his Chiefs teammate’s bachelor party, while Kayla joined the Kansas City Current co-owner in Miami for her bachelorette bash.

Much like Matthews, Kayla is typically present at Chiefs games during the season. In January, she wrote a touching tribute to Kelce after Kansas City fell to Cincinnati in the AFC Championship.

Kayla posted a sweet Instagram tribute to Kelce after the Chiefs’ season came to an end in January 2022 Instagram/Kayla Nicole

“My homie, lover, friend – the respect and pride I have for you is endless. Love you, always,” Kayla wrote on Instagram at the time.