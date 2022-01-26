Travis Kelce was the engineer behind Chiefs’ legendary 13-second drive

The apparent mastermind behind the Chiefs’ magical 13-second drive to tie the Bills in regulation on Sunday? Travis Kelce.

NFL Films and “Inside the NFL” had the Chiefs’ tight end mic’d up, and the footage is remarkable.

Before the drive began, we catch a glimpse of Kelce telling Tyreek Hill to run an outside route then come back in, so Kelce could set a block for him on Bills defenders.

Travis Kelce orchestrated the Chiefs’ 13-second drive in Sunday’s playoff win over the Bills Twitter/NFL Films

Hill picked up 19 yards in a five-second play, and the Chiefs called timeout.

Then, Kelce told Patrick Mahomes the seam was open. He ran down the seam, picked up 25 yards. Another timeout, and in came Harrison Butker to hit a 49-yard field goal to tie the game.

Kelce speaks to quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Sunday’s game Twitter/NFL Films

In overtime, the Bills would never touch the ball. The Chiefs ran an eight-play, 75-yard drive to consummate a thrilling 42-36 victory and move on to host the AFC championship game against the Bengals.