Travis Kelce mocks Bengals after Chiefs win: ‘Burrowhead my ass’

Travis Kelce is making one thing clear: Patrick Mahomes still reigns supreme at Arrowhead Stadium.

Moments after the Chiefs defeated the Bengals in a thrilling AFC Championship game on Sunday in Kansas City, the Pro Bowl tight end crashed Mahomes’ postgame interview with CBS to make a definitive statement.

“Burrowhead my ass. It’s Mahomes’ house,” the 33-year-old Kelce exclaimed of the quarterback, who led the Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Bengals.





Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes celebrate after the Chiefs win the AFC Championship on Jan. 29, 2023. Twitter

Kelce’s swipe at the Bengals follows comments made by Cincinnati players after the team’s Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills last week, in which they remarked, “We’ll see y’all in Burrowhead.”

The Bengals, along with then-second-year quarterback Joe Burrow, entered Arrowhead Stadium last January and stunned the Chiefs with an overtime win in the AFC Championship game to advance to the Super Bowl. Cincinnati ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 2022, 23-20.





The Chiefs’ Chris Jones sacks Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Jan. 29, 2023. Getty Images





Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow warms up ahead of the AFC Championship game on Jan. 29, 2023. Getty Images

The tables turned in the Chiefs’ favor this year, with Kansas City’s Harrison Butker nailing a 45-yard field goal late in the fourth to stamp the team’s ticket to the big game in Arizona.

Mahomes, who suffered a high-ankle sprain last week and played through Sunday’s game, even got in on the jokes with Kelce afterward.

“We showed this place it’s Arrowhead, it’s not Burrowhead out here,” the quarterback said.

Kelce then kept the celebrations rolling by shading Cincinnati’s mayor, Aftab Pureval, who engaged in widely scrutinized trash talk ahead of Sunday’s game.

“Know your role and shut your mouth!” the tight end shouted, channeling WWE legend “Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s catchphrase.

The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2023 on Sunday, Feb. 12, which will pit brother against brother as Kelce’s older sibling, Jason Kelce, is a center for Philadelphia.