Travis Kelce fans gripe about Machine Gun Kelly attending party

Not everyone is thrilled with the lineup for Travis Kelce’s upcoming NFL Draft weekend event.

Earlier this week, the star Chiefs tight end announced he’ll be hosting the “Kelce Jam” music festival in Kansas City later this month, which will feature appearances from Rick Ross, Loud Luxury, Tech N9ne, and Machine Gun Kelly, the latter of whom drew ire from fans on Instagram.

“MGK headlining? That’s a fumble lol,” one commenter said.





Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is hosting a music festival as part of the 2023 NFL Draft festivities. Getty Images

While one fan griped, “Cmon kelce mgk??? nahhh,” another asked, “MGK though???”

Despite the disappointment expressed by some, the 33-year-old Kelce told Billboard that it was a “no-brainer” to add a fellow Cleveland native to his festival’s roster.

“[I’ve] been following his success from the start of his career,” Kelce said of Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker.





Machine Gun Kelly is set to make an appearance at “Kelce Jam,” which displeased some fans. Getty Images

“It’s been amazing to see a hometown hero selling out stadiums. So for me, MGK was a no-brainer and I personally drafted some of my favorite artists in the world alongside him.”

Kelly, 32, was nominated for a Grammy in 2023 for Best Rock Album for “Mainstream Sellout.”

He performed during Super Bowl weekend in Arizona this past February, when Kelce and the Chiefs defeated the Eagles, 38-35.





Machine Gun Kelly has been linked to actress Megan Fox since 2020. Getty Images for The Recording A

Kelly has been linked to actress Megan Fox since 2020, with the pair getting engaged in January 2022.

Although they have recently been at the center of breakup rumors, Kelly and Fox, 36, were seen vacationing in Hawaii together this week.

“Kelce Jam” kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28, at the Azura Ampitheater.

Kansas City is the host city of the 2023 NFL Draft.