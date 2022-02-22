Travis Kelce ‘drools’ over girlfriend Kayla Nicole’s new photos

Travis Kelce is certainly loving girlfriend Kayla Nicole‘s latest on social media.

On Sunday, the Strong is Sexy creator posted a collection of new photos on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, in which she is seen modeling a black halter top with a keyhole in the center and black tights. She accessorized the sexy look with black heels and a football-shaped Judith Leiber clutch.

“A lot to handle,” Kayla captioned the snaps both on Instagram and Twitter, which didn’t go unnoticed by Kelce, 32, on either platform.

Kayla Nicole, the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, posted new photos Sunday to her social media platforms Instagram/Kayla Nicole

Kelce, who has been linked to the Strong is Sexy founder since 2017, was one of the many who reacted to the photos Instagram/Kayla Nicole

Not only did the Chiefs tight end respond to the post on Twitter with the heart-eyed and drool face emojis, but he commented on Instagram, “I’m tryin to handle ALLLLL THAT!!!”

In addition to Kelce — who has been linked to Kayla since 2017 — Brittany Matthews, the fiancée of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also responded to the post, writing: “AHHH HELL🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

The Chiefs’ season officially ended in late January after an overtime loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship. Following the game, Kayla posted a touching tribute to Kelce.

Kayla and Kelce joined Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, out in Las Vegas ahead of the Pro Bowl in Feb. 2022 NHLI via Getty Images

“My homie, lover, friend – the respect and pride I have for you is endless. Love you, always,” Kayla wrote on Instagram.

Recently, the longtime couple jetted to Las Vegas for this year’s Pro Bowl, where they spent time with Mahomes and Matthews. Not only did Kelce and Kayla check out the NHL All-Star Game, but they also enjoyed date nights in Sin City.

Kelce finished the 2021 NFL season with 92 receptions for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns.