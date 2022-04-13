Travis d'Arnaud falls to ground after getting hit by 55-mph pitch

When a position player comes in to pitching during a blowout, there often are funny results that come from it.

That was the case in the Braves’ 16-4 win over the Nationals on Tuesday night in Atlanta.

Travis d’Arnaud has a smile on his face after jokingly falling to the ground after getting hit by a 55 mile-per-hour pitch by Dee Strange-Gordon, normally a second baseman, during the Braves’ 16-4 blowout win over the Nationals on Monday.
@MLBONFOX/Twitter

The Nationals’ Dee Strange-Gordon, normally a second baseman, was called on to pitch mop-up duty and hit catcher Travis D’arnaud with a 55 mile-per-hour pitch. When the former Met was hit, he playfully fell to the ground.

Gordon — who entered the game in the eighth inning — allowed three earned runs, including a solo homer to Ozzie Albies, in his one inning of work.

That benign plunking was a marked contrast from the Mets-Nationals series in which multiple members of the Amazin’s were hit by pitches at much faster speeds and led to the benches clearing.

