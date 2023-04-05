Transfer season, Bronny James just some of college hoops’ offseason storylines

It is officially the college basketball offseason, which is also known as the silly season.

The time of year when players switch teams like they’re changing shirts.

Connecticut coach Dan Hurley calls it, “Me season.”

This is the transfer-portal era, and while there are plenty more difference-makers who have yet to make decisions on their futures, already the portal is humming.

A number of big names are out there, led by Michigan star center Hunter Dickinson, star-crossed North Carolina guard Caleb Love and Oral Roberts standout guard Max Abmas.

It also includes impact players such as MAAC Player of the Year Walter Clayton Jr., Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Adrian Baldwin Jr., high-scoring Baylor guard L.J. Cryer and so many more.

The advent of the transfer portal, allowing players one free transfer without having to sit out, has enabled teams to reload fast.

First-year coaches such as Jerome Tang (Kansas State), Dennis Gates (Missouri) and Tobin Anderson (FDU) were able to flip their respective programs and enjoy NCAA Tournament success.





MAAC Player of the Year Walter Clayton Jr. drives on UConn’s Nahiem Alleyne during Iona’s first-round NCAA Tournament loss. AP

The portal is the overwhelming storyline of the offseason — which players enter it and which programs benefit the most from it.

The Post takes take a look at some other things to watch this spring and summer:

Changes at high-profile

Big East programs

It was a huge March for the Big East, and not just on the court, where it sent three teams to the NCAA Tournament — eventual national champion Connecticut, Creighton and Xavier — but off of it.

Georgetown and St. John’s, two of the league’s top brands which have fallen on hard times, made significant hires in Ed Cooley and Rick Pitino, respectively.

Both coaches have a lot of work to do this offseason to fill out their rosters. Seven players have left St. John’s, while arguably the three best Georgetown players — Primo Spears, Brandon Murray and Qudus Wahab — are headed elsewhere as well.

Both coaches will be very active in the transfer portal, looking to restock rosters and compete for the tournament next March in their first seasons.

Where will Bronny go?

LeBron James’ son was impressive in the McDonald’s All-American game, and has risen to 33rd nationally in his class, according to 247Sports.com.

He is the highest-ranked uncommitted player. The Los Angeles Times recently reported the 6-foot-3 guard was down to Oregon, USC and Ohio State, though Bronny said his recruitment was still open.

USC has been seen as a likely destination, since it would enable his superstar father to attend many of his games.





Bronny James Getty Images

Ohio State, though, cannot be discounted. James has said in the past he feels like an “honorary alum” of the school.

He grew up in Akron, Ohio, only a two-hour drive from the Ohio State campus, and is fond of the Buckeyes.

Ohio State is the only school Bronny has officially visited, back in September.

Rebuilding Louisville

It was a disastrous first season for Kenny Payne.

The Cardinals won just four games and were among the worst teams in the country.





Louisville coach Kenny Payne USA TODAY Sports

Payne does have more talent coming in, aided by a top-five recruiting class and addition of talented Illinois transfer Skyy Clark, a former five-star prospect.

More help, however, is needed, especially since seven players from last season’s team have decided to transfer.

Payne, the former Knicks assistant coach, won’t be around to see a third season unless there are major improvements next winter.

One more year?

Traditional big men such as Adama Sanogo of UConn, Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky and Zach Edey of Purdue have decisions to make.

They aren’t prized prospects in the eyes of NBA decision-makers, so coming back to school for another year could be worth it, particularly with the financial benefit of Name, Image & Likeness.

Tshiebwe was the National Player of the Year last season, while the 7-foot-4 Edey won the honor this season. Sanogo was the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, one of the best big men in the sport, has already said he will be back for a fifth year, while Drew Timme of Gonzaga is going pro.