Transfer Deadline Day 2022: Live updates on Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1 & Bundesliga January signings

It’s another Transfer Deadline Day and if you’ve been around for one of these, they’re always entertaining. There’s nothing like a hard deadline to force big moves to get done.
The tables below will track all the official moves and the rumors surrounding the January 31 close of the 2022 winter transfer window, seeking to separate fact from fiction.
Among the stories we’re following today: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s departure from Arsenal, Ousmane Dembele‘s forced exit from Barcelona, the latest on Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli, and the last moves by relegation-threatened Newcastle United.
MORE: USMNT transfer watch & done deals
There have been several notable moves already on deadline day: Christian Eriksen is now a Bee, Manchester City acquired sought-after Argentina striker Julian Alvarez, and Donny van de Beek is heading to Everton.
Transfer Deadline Day: Official moves
|Day/Time (ET)
|Player
|Position
|From
|To
|Reported details
|Mon / 11:24 a.m.
|Rodrigo Betancur
|Midfielder
|Juventus
|Tottenham
|$28 million permanent transfer
|Mon / 11:20 a.m.
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Forward
|Juventus
|Tottenham
|$11m loan to June 2023 + $39m option
|Mon / 10:41 a.m.
|Denis Zakaria
|Midfielder
|Gladbach
|Juventus
|$5.6 milion, contract thru June 2026
|Mon / 10:28 a.m.
|Tanguy Ndombele
|Midfielder
|Tottenham
|Lyon
|Free 6-month loan, $73m option
|Mon / 9:01 a.m.
|Julian Alvarez
|Forward
|River Plate
|Man City
|$19 million fee, 5.5-year deal
|Mon / 3:01 a.m.
|Christian Eriksen
|Midfielder
|N/A
|Brentford
|Free transfer / 6-month deal
Transfer Deadline Day: Rumors & Reports
|Player
|Position
|From
|To
|Latest details
|Dele Alli
|Midfielder
|Tottenham
|Everton
|Clubs in talks (Sky), deal done (Romano)
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Forward
|Arsenal
|Barcelona
|Doubtful move happens (Sky)
|Dan Burn
|Defender
|Brighton
|Newcastle
|Personal terms agreed (Sky)
|Raul de Tomas
|Forward
|Espanyol
|Arsenal
|Unlikely in January (Football London)
|Ousmane Dembele
|Forward
|Barcelona
|PSG
|No agreement between clubs (Romano)
|Hugo Ekitike
|Forward
|Stade Reims
|Newcastle
|Player rejecting transfer (Sun)
|Jesse Lingard
|Forward
|Man United
|Newcastle
|West Ham also in the mix (Romano)
|Aaron Ramsey
|Midfielder
|Juventus
|Rangers
|Loan with buy option (Romano)