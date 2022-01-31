The Hamden Journal

Transfer Deadline Day 2022: Live updates on Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1 & Bundesliga January signings

It’s another Transfer Deadline Day and if you’ve been around for one of these, they’re always entertaining. There’s nothing like a hard deadline to force big moves to get done.

The tables below will track all the official moves and the rumors surrounding the January 31 close of the 2022 winter transfer window, seeking to separate fact from fiction.

Among the stories we’re following today: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s departure from Arsenal, Ousmane Dembele‘s forced exit from Barcelona, the latest on Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli, and the last moves by relegation-threatened Newcastle United. 

There have been several notable moves already on deadline day: Christian Eriksen is now a Bee, Manchester City acquired sought-after Argentina striker Julian Alvarez, and Donny van de Beek is heading to Everton.

Transfer Deadline Day: Official moves

Day/Time (ET) Player Position From To Reported details
Mon / 11:24 a.m. Rodrigo Betancur Midfielder Juventus Tottenham $28 million permanent transfer
Mon / 11:20 a.m. Dejan Kulusevski Forward Juventus Tottenham $11m loan to June 2023 + $39m option
Mon / 10:41 a.m. Denis Zakaria Midfielder Gladbach Juventus $5.6 milion, contract thru June 2026
Mon / 10:28 a.m. Tanguy Ndombele Midfielder Tottenham Lyon Free 6-month loan, $73m option
Mon / 9:01 a.m. Julian Alvarez Forward River Plate Man City $19 million fee, 5.5-year deal
Mon / 3:01 a.m. Christian Eriksen Midfielder N/A Brentford Free transfer / 6-month deal

Transfer Deadline Day: Rumors & Reports

Player Position From To Latest details
Dele Alli Midfielder Tottenham Everton Clubs in talks (Sky), deal done (Romano)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Forward Arsenal Barcelona Doubtful move happens (Sky)
Dan Burn Defender Brighton Newcastle Personal terms agreed (Sky)
Raul de Tomas Forward Espanyol Arsenal Unlikely in January (Football London)
Ousmane Dembele Forward Barcelona PSG No agreement between clubs (Romano)
Hugo Ekitike Forward Stade Reims Newcastle Player rejecting transfer (Sun)
Jesse Lingard Forward Man United Newcastle West Ham also in the mix (Romano)
Aaron Ramsey Midfielder Juventus Rangers Loan with buy option (Romano)

