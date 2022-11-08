Tragic details emerge around NFL coach’s passing

Tragic new details have emerged in the death of Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

A new court filing obtained by the Star Tribune revealed that Zimmer “appeared to have bruising or blood pooling around his eye” when he was found dead at his Minnesota home last week.

Per the filing, alcohol appeared to be a factor in his death. Police had been told he was drinking excessively when they went to his house for a welfare check, where they found him on his couch. There was a woman at his home when police arrived, per the report, though she was not identified.

Adam Zimmer during his time with the Vikings Getty Images

Adam Zimmer Instagram/lilzimc

An official cause of death has yet to be determined. Per the report, Mendota Heights, Minn. police captain Wayne Wegener said there is no suspicion of foul play.

Zimmer had been working for the Bengals as an offensive analyst, but at the time, was doing so remotely from Minnesota, having not attended Cincinnati’s Oct. 31 game against the Browns. He had previously been the co-defensive coordinator for the Vikings when his father, Mike, was the head coach.

Adam’s sister, Corri, announced the death on her Instagram last week.

Adam Zimmer with his sister, Corri Instagram/lilzimc

A screengrab of Zimmer’s sister Corri’s Instagram post Instagram/lilzimc

“I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was,” she wrote. “My heart is shattered and it hurts so bad. I don’t know how to juggle being a mom to one year old twin boys and the grief of losing my brother so unexpectedly. I’m so lost, I’m so overwhelmed, I’m so heartbroken.”

Corris referenced “dark days” in an Instagram Story on Monday around the time the news broke.

Adam and Corri’s mother, Vikki, had previously passed away unexpectedly at the age of 50 in 2009.