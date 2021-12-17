Trae Young proposes to longtime girlfriend Shelby Miller

Trae Young is ending the year on a romantic note.

The Hawks point guard proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Shelby Miller, the couple revealed in matching Instagram posts on Friday.

Young got down on one knee in front of a large, blue balloon arch that was surrounded by candles. The floor was covered in white rose petals and a sign appeared to say, “Marry Me.”

Other photos show Miller modeling her stunning, circular diamond ring. The newly engaged couple shared an emotional hug in another snap.

“What a night💫,” Young captioned his post, adding the hashtag, “#FutureMrsYoung💍.”

Miller wrote, “Forever Young,” in her caption.

The future Mr. and Mrs. Young received congratulatory messages from Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, rapper Quavo, Kings forward Buddy Hield and guard DeAaron Fox.

It’s unclear where the star point guard and former University of Oklahoma cheerleader got engaged, or if their families and friends were present.

Young and Miller are believed to have first met while attending the University of Oklahoma. She made their relationship Instagram official back in October 2017, when he showed up to watch her cheer at an Oklahoma football game.