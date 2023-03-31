Tracking every moment of Anthony Volpe’s Yankees debut

The great ones quiet the noise. When screams and cheers and jeers blare from every corner, elite athletes find a calmness that should not exist.

In his major league debut as a Yankee, Anthony Volpe navigated the shouts and hassles and showed off one more tool in his toolbox: a muffler.

A day that started at about 7:40 a.m. was defined by noise — deafening, sometimes, when Yankee Stadium could welcome its new shortstop.

Volpe, who walked in three plate appearances, stole a base and made several solid defensive plays, did to noise what Knicks center Mitchell Robinson does to opposing teams’ floaters.

“What was cool, in the fact that it was Opening Day, was that I didn’t feel like it was just me,” Volpe said Thursday after a 5-0 win over the Giants on a day that was mostly about him. “Everyone, I thought, was pretty excited to get out there and just start playing.”

Volpe called it the “most fun I ever had, period, on a baseball field [or] anywhere.” Here is a look at the biggest day of the 21-year-old’s life:





Anthony Volpe, who had many family and friends at the game, called his Yankees debut the “most fun I ever had, period, on a baseball field [or] anywhere.” Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

7:40 a.m.: Volpe, who was raised in Watchung, N.J., wakes up after spending the night in New York — which implies that he did, indeed, manage to get to sleep. “A little bit at least,” he said with a smile.

8:45 a.m.: Volpe arrives at Yankee Stadium, where he takes a picture of the stadium and sends it to his parents.

He stops in the team’s cafeteria and gets some eggs for breakfast.

9:25 a.m.: Volpe briefly steps in a crowded clubhouse — filled with media members — to grab batting gloves. Two reporters stop him briefly, and he politely answers a few questions before rushing out.

He dashes the couple-dozen steps to the indoor cage, where he takes his first batting practice of the day.

10 a.m. in Morristown, N.J.: The bell sounds signaling the end of second period at the Delbarton School.

The baseball team for which Volpe starred as recently as 2019, when the Yankees drafted him in the first round, packs into a coach bus and heads to The Bronx.

The poor kids still at school, though, were expected to have a viewing party.

“It’s so cool. Seeing someone that you’ve worked out with before and has been to your high school on the biggest stage, in Yankee Stadium — knowing that that’s his dream — it makes it a little more real for all of us,” said sophomore pitcher and middle infielder Ryan Holman.





Anthony Volpe’s family and friends take cellphone pictures after he walked in his first major league at-bat during the Yankees’ 5-0 Opening Day win. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

“We practice on the same field that he’s walked on,” said senior pitcher Dominic Tse, seated in the left-field bleachers. “Now he’s here at Yankee Stadium on Opening Day. It’s one of the coolest things ever.”

10:20 a.m.: Volpe emerges from the tunnel that leads into the Yankees’ dugout. He takes a seat and flashes a smile as several photographers flash their cameras at him.

As Volpe laces up his cleats, Matt Hyde, the Yankees’ Northeast area scout who played a large part in drafting and signing Volpe out of high school, approaches, and the two share a hug.

10:21 a.m.: Volpe loosens up with Josh Donaldson, the two having a catch behind the first-base line.

After his arm, Volpe next warms up his hands: Infield coach Travis Chapman feeds him ground balls through a machine. After a few minutes, Volpe gets up and runs to shortstop, where he and Isiah Kiner-Falefa take turns.





Anthony Volpe heads to first base after walking his his first major league at-bat during the Yankees’ Opening Day win. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

10:48 a.m.: Round 2 of batting practice, this time on the field.

After 10 minutes, Volpe tries to make his way to the safety of the clubhouse, but dozens of media members and cameras intercept him, asking if he can answer questions for a few minutes.

Yankees officials intercede and say no, and Volpe vanishes down the hallway.

About 11 a.m.: The Volpe family arrives. Just about all of them, from all parts of the family tree. He doesn’t hazard a guess, but they are out in full force.

“I’m going to lowball about 60 [Volpes in attendance],” said Toni Granello, who is first cousins with Volpe’s grandfather.

Once word spread that Volpe made the club out of camp, there was a rush to Ticketmaster for some, while Isabelle Volpe, his mother, organized ticket-acquiring for others.

A Volpe fan section formed on the first deck behind first base.

“It’s surreal because our whole family, we’re Yankees fans. Anthony’s great-grandfather — we’re all Yankee fans,” said Granello, who took the train from her Brooklyn home and invited a reporter over for meatballs. ”We’re gonna cry.”

April Smith, Volpe’s cousin, was pinching herself.

“He’s genuine. He’s caring. He’s so humble, and he doesn’t have a conceited bone in his body,” Smith said. “I see him at games, and kids want him to sign the ball — he doesn’t refuse anyone. He has a heart of gold.”

12:52 p.m.: Volpe, as the No. 9 hitter, is the last player still in the dugout as the Yankees are introduced.





Anthony Volpe steals his first base of his career after walking in the third inning of the Yankees’ Opening Day win. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

He comes running out to roars. In the Volpe family section, there are claps and hands clasped to hearts.

1:11 p.m.: The Bleacher Creatures’ roll call reaches Volpe, who turns to the right-field bleachers, pulls his jersey up and kisses the interlocking NY on his chest.

“I remember [Aaron Judge] did it last year,” Volpe said.

1:22 p.m.: Judge crushes a first-inning home run to center field and returns to the dugout, where he stands alongside Volpe on the top step. The two talk for several minutes.

“He was just kind of asking me about what the pitches look like,” Judge said. “I was just trying to give him a little scouting report.”

1:52 p.m.: “Leading off for the New York Yankees. The shortstop. Anthony Vol-pe.”

The crowd stands up.

Volpe works the count full, and several in his family’s cheering section plead for the fans to get louder. He looks at ball four, and there is literal jumping for joy in the section.

1:56 p.m.: The speedy Volpe induces a pickoff attempt from Giants ace Logan Webb — while Volpe is standing on the base.

Two pitches later, Volpe steals his first career base. Volpe, who gets stranded on second, is greeted by an Aaron Boone fist bump upon returning to the dugout.

2:35 p.m.: Wilmer Flores sends a sixth-inning ground ball into the shortstop hole, and Volpe runs a few steps to his right.





Anthony Volpe fields a ball and starts a double play in the sixth inning of the Yankees’ win. Robert Sabo for NY Post

He fields, relays to second, and DJ LeMahieu fires to Anthony Rizzo for Volpe’s first double play. Volpe pumps his fist.

3:43 p.m.: Ron Marinaccio strikes out Thairo Estrada to secure the victory. Volpe meets LeMahieu behind second base, and a handshake line forms.

Volpe beelines for the dugout hallway but is stopped by a Yankees official, who sends him to an MLB Network interview.

3:59 p.m.: Volpe meets with his parents and a few family members outside the clubhouse. They share hugs, and a smile appears glued to his face.

Asked later about keepsakes for the day, he cites the pictures for which he just posed.

“Probably the one I just took outside with my family,” Volpe said. “I wouldn’t be anywhere without them. All my success, all my accomplishments, it’s because of them.”

4:19 p.m.: After the media session, Volpe heads back into the clubhouse, where senior adviser Omar Minaya meets him and calls him into a side room. Volpe emerges with the game’s scorecard.

4:21 p.m.: No longer wearing his jersey but still wearing his cap, Volpe disappears from the clubhouse.

Earlier in the day, he was unsure about his postgame plans, but he knew who would be there: “It’ll be something with my family.”