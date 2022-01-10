TOTY FIFA 22 vote: Finalists, release date and upgrades for FUT Team of the Year

Team of the Year (TOTY) is always one of the biggest promotions on the EA FIFA calendar and there are 80 players in the running to make this year’s FUT Team of the Year.

Voting officially opened on Monday, Jan. 10 and runs until Jan. 17 with the results expected to be announced shortly after.

Here’s everything you need to know about FIFA’s Team of the Year, how it works, when it’s announced and why it’s good news for gamers.

What is the EA FIFA Team of the Year?

The FUT Team of the Year is a special-edition squad of the best-performing players from the previous calendar year. The EA FIFA 22 FUT Team of the Year will celebrate the best players of 2021 and those players will get significant upgrades in the game.

The 11 players chosen in the Team of the Year as well as a 12th player voted by the fans will be among the highest-rated players in the game until the next edition of the game (FIFA 23) is released.

As a result, these players are hugely popular and many people save up their packs to open them during the Team of the Year promotion in the hope of packing one of these elite players.

This was last year’s TOTY and 12th player with over 10 million fans submitting votes according to EA Sports:

FIFA Team of the Year release date

According to FUTZone, a reputable source for information on FIFA 22 promotions, the Team of the Year squad is expected to be released beginning on Friday, Jan. 21.

It’s nearly that time again. 👀 Some TOTY info 🔵👇🏻 – Nominees should start on Friday, 7th Of January!

– TOTY – Official Start date – 21st of January I am beyond excited! 🇪🇬👑 #FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/bh6Tfb7U35 — FUTZone – FIFA22 (@FUTZONECENTRAL) January 4, 2022

The Team of the Year is not typically released at once, with batches of players unveiled during the course of the week before the full TOTY and the 12th player are all available in packs at the end of the promotion.

The finalists trickled in between Friday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 9 with voting officially opening on Monday, Jan. 10. Here’s the timeline:

Fri, Jan. 7: Finalists announced — attackers

Finalists announced — attackers Sat, Jan. 8: Finalists announced — midfielders

Finalists announced — midfielders Sun, Jan. 9: Finalists announced — goalkeepers & defenders

Finalists announced — goalkeepers & defenders Mon, Jan. 10: Fan voting begins

Fan voting begins Mon, Jan. 17: Fan voting closes

Fan voting closes Fri, Jan. 21: Reported release date for TOTY

FUT Team of the Year finalists

The FUT TOTY nominees were released between January 7 and January 9, with voting opening on Monday, January 10 and closing on Monday, January 17.

There is a total of 80 players on the various positional shortlists (see below), but only 11 will make the final Team of the Year with a 4-3-3 formation used.

Among the likely inclusions are Robert Lewandowski, who finished 2021 with more goals than any other player, while Lionel Messi lifted the Ballon d’Or.

Gianluigi Donnarumma or Edouard Mendy are both contenders for the goalkeeper spot, with Donnarumma possibly having the edge after being named Player of the Tournament at Euro 2021 and winning the Yashin trophy.

Manchester City defenders Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo are strong candidates to be part of the back line, while N’Golo Kante will be a popular selection as one of the midfielders after his Champions League heroics.

Mohamed Salah’s strong start to 2021-22 should be enough to make the starting XI, but if not, he is likely to be included in the vote for the 12th player.

FUT Team of the Year finalists: Goalkeepers (7)

Name Position Club National Team Thibaut Courtois GK Real Madrid Belgium Gianluigi Donnarumma GK Paris Saint-Germain Italy Ederson GK Manchester City Brazil Mike Maignan GK AC Milan France Emiliano Martinez GK Aston Villa Argentina Edouard Mendy GK Chelsea Senegal Jan Oblak GK Atletico Madrid Slovenia

FUT Team of the Year finalists: Defenders (25)

Name Position Club National Team David Alaba DF Real Madrid Austria Jordi Alba DF Barcelona Spain Trent Alexander-Arnold DF Liverpool England Cesar Azpilicueta DF Chelsea Spain Leonardo Bonucci DF Juventus (Piemonte Calcio) Italy Joao Cancelo DF Manchester City Portugal Giorgio Chiellini DF Juventus (Piemonte Calcio) Italy Alphonso Davies DF Bayern Munich Canada Ruben Dias DF Manchester City Portugal Christian Gunter DF SC Freiburg Germany Achraf Hakimi DF Paris Saint-Germain Morocco Theo Hernandez DF AC Milan France Mats Hummels DF Borussia Dortmund Germany Simon Kjaer DF AC Milan Denmark Jules Kounde DF Sevilla France Marquinhos DF Paris Saint-Germain Brazil Jesus Navas DF Sevilla Spain Reinildo DF LOSC Lille Mozambique Cristian Romero DF Tottenham Argentina Antonio Rudiger DF Chelsea Germany Luke Shaw DF Manchester United England Milan Skriniar DF Inter Milan Slovakia Leonardo Spinazzola DF AS Roma (Roma FC) Italy Kieran Trippier DF Newcastle United England Kyle Walker DF Manchester City England

FUT Team of the Year finalists: Midfielders (26)

Name Position Club National Team Nicolo Barella MF Inter Milan Italy Jude Bellingham MF Borussia Dortmund England Casemiro MF Real Madrid Brazil Kevin De Bruyne MF Manchester City Belgium Luis Diaz MF Porto Colombia Fabinho MF Liverpool Brazil Nabil Fekir MF Real Betis France Bruno Fernandes MF Manchester United Portugal Phil Foden MF Manchester City England Leon Goretzka MF Bayern Munich Germany Jorginho MF Chelsea Italy N’Golo Kante MF Chelsea France Joshua Kimmich MF Bayern Munich Germany Filip Kostic MF Eintracht Frankfurt Serbia Manuel Locatelli MF Juventus (Piemonte Calcio) Italy Marcos Llorente MF Atletico Madrid Spain Luka Modric MF Real Madrid Croatia Mason Mount MF Chelsea England Thomas Muller MF Bayern Munich Germany Dani Olmo MF RB Leipzig Spain Lucas Paqueta MF Lyon Brazil Pedri MF Barcelona Spain Declan Rice MF West Ham England Son Heung-min MF Tottenham South Korea Marco Verratti MF Paris Saint-Germain Italy Florian Wirtz MF Bayer Leverkusen Germany

FUT Team of the Year finalists: Attackers (22)

Name Position Club National Team Karim Benzema FW Real Madrid France Federico Chiesa FW Juventus (Piemonte Calcio) Italy Jonathan David FW LOSC Lille Canada Jack Grealish FW Manchester City England Erling Haaland FW Borussia Dortmund Norway Ciro Immobile FW Lazio (Latium) Italy Lorenzo Insigne FW Napoli Italy Harry Kane FW Tottenham Hotspur England Robert Lewandowski FW Bayern Munich Poland Romelu Lukaku FW Chelsea Belgium Lautaro Martinez FW Inter Milan Argentina Kylian Mbappe FW Paris Saint-Germain France Lionel Messi FW Paris Saint-Germain Argentina Gerard Moreno FW Villarreal CF Spain Neymar FW Paris Saint-Germain Brazil Mikel Oyarzabal FW Real Sociedad Spain Dimitri Payet MF Marseille France Cristiano Ronaldo FW Manchester United Portugal Mohamed Salah FW Liverpool Egypt Luis Suarez FW Atletico Madrid Uruguay Dusan Tadic FW Ajax Serbia Dusan Vlahovic FW Fiorentina Serbia

Team of the Year SBCs and upgrades

In addition to the Team of the Year and the 12th player, additional upgraded players will be available through Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and Objectives.

These are usually TOTY Flashback players, celebrating players who were either in previous Team of the Year squads, or else TOTY Moments players, which are awarded to players who had significant and memorable moments throughout the year.

These SBCs are usually available for a limited time only, while there also tends to be a special SBC for the TOTY kit which can only be redeemed during the Team of the Year promotion.