Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace prediction: Premier League pick

Commercial Content 21+



Tottenham Hotspur are in a spot of bother. Projected to be in the mix for a Champions League spot, the Spurs have just one win in their last four Premier League matches, and have taken just one point in their two contests since the World Cup.

Despite the wobble, Tottenham is still a favorite on the road against Crystal Palace on Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET, broadcasted live on the USA Network.

Is the sports betting market still too high on Antonio Conte’s side? Or is now the right time to buy back on Tottenham?



Risk Free First Bet up to $1,000 with NPBONUS New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.



First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

Tottenham’s Harry Kane CameraSport via Getty Images

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace prediction

For the first two months of the season, it seemed like Spurs had developed a clear, effective identity. A dynamic counterattacking side, Tottenham was able to sit deep, defend effectively and spring to life when their opponents turned the ball over. From there, Spurs would get the ball quickly to Harry Kane, Richarlison, or Heung-min Son and hope their star attackers could make something happen.

It wasn’t the most eye-pleasing style of play, but it seemed to be paying dividends, as Spurs lost just twice in their first 14 matches across all competitions.

But since then, things have gotten pretty stale for the Spurs. The attack has looked disjointed and been overly reliant on set pieces, which has put even more pressure on a defense that had very little margin for error, to begin with.

Unfortunately for Spurs, the defense has also struggled of late, allowing at least two goals in eight of its last 10 games and giving up four in their two matches since the World Cup break.

Crystal Palace’s attack is nothing to write home about, but the Eagles should provide Spurs with a few problems on Wednesday. For one thing, Tottenham is much more comfortable against teams that want to be on the ball. That allows the Spurs to sit back and counter rather than break down a low block to create scoring chances.

Joel Ward of Crystal Palace in action during the Premier League Getty Images

Get the lowdown on the Best USA Sports Betting Sites and Apps

Like Spurs, Palace are at their best when they can win the ball and counter with Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze, and Michael Olise. There should be plenty of opportunities for the Eagles on the break against Spurs, who struggle on the ball compared to other big six clubs.

It is interesting to see the Spurs still getting some respect in the market despite a bad run of results and two poor performances out of the break. They deserve to be favorites in this fixture, but there’s plenty of value in fading Spurs at this price.

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace pick

Crystal Palace +260 (FanDuel)