Toronto Maple Leafs fan fights man during game

A Toronto Maple Leafs fan was caught on camera mercilessly beating another fan bloody in the stands at the team’s Thursday night home game.

The wild fracas at Scotiabank Arena turned physical when the apparent aggressor, donning a John Tavares Leafs jersey, leapt out of his seat and socked another man in the face twice, breaking his glasses, graphic video posted to Twitter shows.

Others in attendance jumped in to subdue the raging fan.

“Don’t f—cking touch me. I’ll f—cking kill you,” the man says in the clip as spectators hold his arms back while he’s still on top of the helpless victim.

“I’ll f—cking kill you,” he repeats twice more.

It’s not clear what prompted the fracas.

Peace is slowly restored as the fan claims he’s “done” as another fan holds him down in his chair as the victim is helped to his feet, video shows.

“I’m not a fighter but don’t f—cking touch me,” the attacker says to other fans.

“I’m not gonna fight him though, I swear to God,” he adds after the beatdown as two women confront him.

The camera pans to the clearly shook victim as blood streams down his face.