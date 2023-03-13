Top storylines in wide-open field

If the ebb and flow of the Associated Press Top 25 rankings indicate anything, this year’s edition of March Madness could unfold with unexpected twists and turns.

Houston, Alabama, Purdue and North Carolina all occupied the top spot at different points, on seven different occasions with six switches.

The Tar Heels didn’t even make the final bracket, which CBS revealed Sunday evening.

There’s not a clear-cut team — like undefeated Gonzaga in 2020-21 — who’s in the worst spot if it doesn’t emerge with a national championship April 3 in Houston.

“We considered about six or seven teams at the top,” NCAA selection committee chair Chris Reynolds said on the CBS broadcast. “But at the end of the day, those four [No. 1] teams were the teams we selected.”

Other storylines of the tournament, which begins Tuesday with the First Four in Dayton, include:

Tough repeat road

Kansas has a chance to defend its title, but the selection committee didn’t do the Jayhawks any favors in the West region.

They pieced together another strong season despite a minutes continuity percentage of 36.9 percent, which ranked 229th in the country, per KenPom.

Essentially, they lost most of that national title team.

Ochai Agbaji and Christian Bruan both departed, but junior Jalen Wilson and freshman Gradey Dick propelled Kansas.

They earned the third-overall seed in the bracket behind Houston, eliminating a scenario where the Jayhawks could’ve spent the second weekend in Kansas City, Mo.





Jalen Wilson and the Kansas Jayhawks look to repeat as national champions. AP

Houston homecoming?

Jim Nantz’s dream scenario might materialize.

Could the Houston grad’s last Final Four feature the No. 1 Cougars at NRG Stadium?

The Post’s Andrew Marchand previously reported this tournament will be the final one for the 63-year-old CBS play-by-play broadcaster.

The Cougars will face some obstacles, though.

Top scorer Marcus Sasser sustained a groin injury and missed the American Athletic Conference title game.

They’ll have to advance through a bracket that could feature a matchup against Texas or Xavier in the Elite Eight, as well as a potential Sweet 16 date with an experienced Miami team.

“We’ll give people a really great run,” Nantz told Pawd Slama Jama and Gallery Sports on March 5. “Maybe all the way to April 3. Maybe close to midnight, the dream story ends with nets coming down for the hometown team.”

Life after Coach K

Duke makes its first NCAA Tournament in the post-Mike Krzyzewski era, and the Blue Devils enter as a streaking team following their run to the Atlantic Coast Conference title.

They drew a tough opening-round matchup as the East’s No. 5 seed against No. 12 Oral Roberts.

Duke might also have to face a Tennessee team that peaked at No. 2 in the AP poll this season.

But the recent play of Kyle Filipowski and guard Jeremy Roach could position the Blue Devils to make the transition from Krzyzewski to Jon Scheyer look even smoother than it already has.





Duke’s Jon Scheyer enters his first NCAA Tournament as head coach. USA TODAY Sports

Controversial top seed

Alabama, and its controversies, was named the No. 1 overall seed.

The Crimson Tide won the SEC championship, but it has been a tumultuous year for the program.

Former player Darius Miles was indicted on capital murder charges, and Brandon Miller — their best player — allegedly provided the gun used in the fatal January shooting.

Head coach Nate Oats was criticized for his “wrong spot at the wrong time” comment, as was Miller for his pat-down introduction before a game.

That turned Alabama into March Madness “villains,” as The Post’s Zach Braziller wrote.

Local Cinderellas

Two local schools made it, but Rutgers won’t be dancing.

The Scarlet Knights ranked 40th in the NET rankings, but a non-conference schedule that ranked 342nd, per KenPom, might’ve hurt them the most in the end.

Iona earned the No. 13 seed in the West region after winning the MAAC championship, and Rick Pitino — pegged as a candidate for the St. John’s vacancy — will face a classic Big East opponent (UConn) in the opening round.





Alabama star Brandon Miller has been embroiled in off-the-court controversy. Getty Images

Fairleigh Dickinson received the Northeast Conference’s automatic bid because Merrimack is ineligible for postseason play amid a transition period to Division I.

FDU faces Texas Southern in the First Four.

Cal on hot seat

Kentucky can’t afford another early exit after losing to Saint Peter’s in the opening round last year.

Head coach John Calipari was even a name tied to a different program (Texas) throughout the Wildcats’ up-and-down season and the Longhorns’ campaign during which they fired Chris Beard.