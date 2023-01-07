Top sportsbooks ranked – January 2023

Commercial content. 21+.



The New York Post ranks the best legal football betting sites, with a detailed look at the top sportsbooks for college football. Check out the best betting sites for college football and get in on the action for the College Football Playoff.



Risk Free First Bet up to $1,000 with NPBONUS50 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY) Full T&C apply.



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



$1,000 No Sweat First Bet 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Bet $20, Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. CO, MI & VA Only. T&Cs apply.



Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets 21+. New customers only. Ohio only. Terms and conditions apply. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER



Get $1,000 in First Bet Insurance 21+. New customers only. OH only. Terms and conditions apply. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER



Get up to $1,500 in Bet Credits New users only, 21+. Offer available in Ohio only. Full terms and conditions apply. OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+; New Customers only. NJ &; PA only. Full T&Cs apply.



Get a $250 First Deposit Match 21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.



100% Deposit Match Up to $500 New users only, 21+. Offer available in CO only. Full T&C apply.



First Bet Risk-Free Up to $750 with NYPBONUS New users only, 21+. Offer available in NJ & PA only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $5, Get $250 in Free Bets with NYPBONUS 21+. New MI customers only. T&C apply.



Get a Risk Free Bet up to $250 on First Matched Wager New users only, 21+. Available in New Jersey only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $1, Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Bet $50, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Bet $50, Get $111 + Up To $1,000 in Fred Bets 21+. New customers only. Ohio only. Full terms and conditions apply.$10 Deposit required. Bets Credits added to Free Bet Credits balance. Bet Credit risk excluded from returns. Time limits and exclusions apply. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

More on the top college football betting sites

Upcoming College Football Schedule

The season comes to an end when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs on Monday in Los Angeles for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Georgia has been the championship favorite for most of the season and it is a heavy favorite to win it all for the second straight season. Most sportsbooks favor the Bulldogs by 12.5 points and list them at around -450 to win on the money line.

But TCU is a worthy foe, just ask the Michigan Wolverines. The Horned Frogs enter this game at 13-1 after a magical season led by new head coach Sonny Dykes, Heisman finalist quarterback Max Duggan, and future first-round wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

It will be a tough task to defeat Georgia, though. The Bulldogs enter the championship at 14-0 with an absolutely loaded roster and a Heisman finalist quarterback of their own in Stetson Bennett.

The season ends on Monday with the championship, but there are still some All-Star games that will take place late January into February, including the East-West Shrine Game and the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

H2 – Best College Football Betting Sites Ranked



1. Caesars

<br />

Live Betting CFB Promos (/5) Odds Strength (/5) Parlay Betting Live Streaming ✓ 5/5 5/5 ✓ ✓

Caesars is the top choice for college football betting. What makes it great is that it has competitive odds and there are plentiful promotions for college football and the NFL. The sportsbook frequently charges less ‘juice’ than other books for the same wager.

Caesars also offers enticing prop betting options and alternate spreads for good market value. Caesars is an awesome choice for betting college football.

2. BetMGM

<br />

Live Betting CFB Promos (/5) Odds Strength (/5) Parlay Betting Live Streaming ✓ 4/5 4/5 ✓ ✓

BetMGM brings a seamless user experience and slots in at second place in our college football betting rankings. They update their futures markets on a regular basis and their markets are often released earlier than other books.

BetMGM sportsbook has dubbed itself the ‘King of Parlays’, and it’s a worthy moniker since it has lots of college football parlay boosts and betting choices. It also has a parlay generator that can create specialized parlays based on the parameters set by the user.

3. FanDuel

<br />

Live Betting CFB Promos (/5) Odds Strength (/5) Parlay Betting Live Streaming ✓ 5/5 4/5 ✓ ✓

Once known for daily fantasy sports, FanDuel has emerged as one of the most popular sportsbooks in the United States. Its mobile app is fantastic and it provides many ways to bet on college football.

FanDuel offers all sorts of great promotions and also features cool betting variations like cross-sport parlays, same-game parlays, and simple live betting. It also has excellent promotions during Bowl Season and the College Football Playoff.

From the SEC to the Mountain West, FanDuel has you covered for college football.

4. PointsBet

Live Betting CFB Promos (/5) Odds Strength (/5) Parlay Betting Live Streaming ✓ 4/5 4/5 ✓ ✓

PointsBet offers competitive odds for college football spread prop betting, providing its customers with interesting options to make some unique wagers.

For risk-free bets, this is also one of the best sportsbooks. PointsBet offers new customers a number of promotions, the best of which is a risk-free first bet worth up to $2,000. It also offers a variety of appealing promotions for existing customers.

PointsBet may not be the most prominent sportsbook, but its excellent promotions to new and existing customers make it a good choice for college football betting.

5. BetRivers

<br />

Live Betting CFB Promos (/5) Competitive Odds (/5) Parlay Betting Live Streaming ✓ 3/5 4/5 ✓ ✓

Rounding out the list is BetRivers, another really good sportsbook that offers competitive odds. The best part of BetRivers is its live betting and live streaming capabilities that feature in-game statistics, adjusted odds throughout the game, and real-time updates.

The big thing that holds back BetRivers is its average sign-up offer and no promotions for existing customers. BetRivers’ most common new customer offer is a second chance bet up to $500, which is solid but leaves more to be desired when compared to other sportsbooks.

Overall, BetRivers has a lot to offer, it just doesn’t come with the level of promotions as some different options.

College Football Betting Sites Features

There are so many awesome options for betting college football and with that comes lots of factors to consider before signing up for an online sportsbook. Each betting site promotes different new customer offers and obviously sites will vary on odds.

The Post highlights some of the key features to watch for when deciding where to bet.

Strong Sign Up Offers

Football Promotions

Live Betting

User friendly app

Variety of Markets

Strong Sign-Up Offers

Sports betting companies market so many different forms of sign-up offers that it can sometimes be difficult for new users to choose a sportsbook. We take a look at the most common types of new customer offers that you will see when searching for a betting site.

It is always very important to have full knowledge of an offer, which is why you need to check the terms and conditions of an offer so you know exactly what you are getting into. You’ll be better prepared to take full advantage of a given offer if you know more about it.

These are some examples of the typical sign-up offers you will see for betting sites:

Free Bets: Free bets are the most popular offer among the major sportsbooks. Giving people free betting credits is a great strategy because the promotion lets new users place bets without the fear of losing their money. Instead, the bettor just gets the original wager from a losing bet returned back into their account in the form of free bets.

Free bets are the most popular offer among the major sportsbooks. Giving people free betting credits is a great strategy because the promotion lets new users place bets without the fear of losing their money. Instead, the bettor just gets the original wager from a losing bet returned back into their account in the form of free bets. Deposit-Match Bonus: These are Also very common and it’s when the sportsbook matches the original amount of money a new user puts into their account. So if someone deposits $100 to their account, the sportsbook would add an additional $100.

These are Also very common and it’s when the sportsbook matches the original amount of money a new user puts into their account. So if someone deposits $100 to their account, the sportsbook would add an additional $100. Enhanced Odds: This type of sign-up offer allows new users to bet on specific events at boosted odds. Simply put, it adjusts the odds more favorably to the bettor.

Football Promos

Many betting sites will offer promotions for college football, particularly late in the regular season when big rivalry games are played and during bowl season.

The promos will likely resemble the common types of offers listed above, such as free bets or enhanced odds.

Be sure to watch for specific promotions because it’s a good path to potentially win more money than standard sports betting.

Live Betting

Live betting has quickly grown in popularity as more people are betting online and college football is a wonderful sport for it. Bettors can react to whatever is happening on the field with real-time bets. College football works great for live betting because there are stark momentum shifts within games and the games can drag out which gives more time for the losing team to come back.

When you bet is important because odds are constantly changing throughout a game. If an average team takes an early 10-point lead over a highly-ranked team, that’s an excellent opportunity to live bet the highly-ranked team, because they likely have the coaching acumen and roster talent to make up the deficit.

Traditional wagers like moneyline, spread, and totals bets open and close during games so sportsbooks have time to readjust odds with more information. Different sportsbooks will also have different live odds available, so it’s always a good idea to shop around for the best value.

Betting Apps

An online sports betting company is as good as its app in this day and age. The company’s app needs to run just as well as its standard desktop interface because many customers use the app exclusively. The best college football betting apps come with cool features like live streaming and updated stats.

App speed is also super crucial because odds and point spreads can change at any given moment. Let’s say you see a report that a star quarterback will miss a game, but the point spread has not been changed to reflect that. The last thing you want in that moment is a slow app obstructing you from placing the bet you want before the line moves. The same logic applies for live betting, which is why the quality of a sportsbook’s app is necessary to consider when choosing a college football betting site.

Variety of Football Markets

It is always more fun to bet with more options. Luckily, most sports betting companies offer more than just point totals, money lines and point spreads.

College football is great for unique betting markets because the full scope of college football is so big. Just in NCAA division one, there are over 125 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) college football teams and the same number of Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams. FBS teams are at a higher level than FCS teams, but FCS squads can beat FBS teams on occasion.

Hardcore college football fans will want to know if their preferred betting site has unique markets. These are some of the common different markets offered by sportsbooks:

Prop Bets – These are bets on game scenarios or statistics. Betting on a game scenario would be “Which team scores first in the second half?” and a statistical outcome bet would be something like “Will player X have over 88.5 rushing yards?”.

Halftime – This is a bet on which team on the results of the first half, whether it’s who leads at half or which team covers the first half spread. Many sportsbooks offer halftime total points bets, too.

Odd/Even – This type of bet is about predicting whether the combined score of a game will be an odd or even number. Some betting sites odd/even bets for the score of one team.

Best Football Betting Apps

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston Getty Images

Each one of the best football betting sites in this article have great mobile apps available. The apps have their own strengths and weaknesses and unique features that let you to place bets from your phone.

Rank App New User Promo T&Cs iOS? Android? 1 Caesars Up To $1250 First Bet on Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits® with code NPBONUSFULL New players only, 21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply. ✓ ✓ 2 FanDuel No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. 21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply. ✓ ✓ 3 BetMGM Risk free bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY) Full T&C apply. ✓ ✓ 4 BetRivers Up to $250 Deposit Bonus New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only ✓ ✓

College Football Betting FAQs



Why can’t I bet on NY-based teams in New York?

Every state has unique sports betting laws as legal sports betting grows around the country. Some states don’t let bettors wager on in-state college teams, including New York and Illinois.

Bettors residing in the state of New York cannot legally bet on any college football team from New York, even if it’s a road game. This rule might change in the future, but for now this is how it is.

What happens if I leave the state?

If you make the bet before leaving the state, then your bet will go through and you have nothing to worry about. If you travel to a state where online sports betting is not legalized, then you won’t be able to make any wagers in the apps.

It works the other way as well. If you go to a state where online sports betting is legal, like New Jersey, then you can use the apps permitted there.

What happens if I do a player prop and he does not play?

If you make a player prop bet and that player does not play, your bet will be voided and refunded.

If he starts the game and gets injured, then it will be graded as a loss. Of course, the different policies and rules vary between each sports betting company, but the common rule is if they start the game, then they are considered actionable.

Can I bet on the College Football Playoff?

Yes. The College Football Playoff is the conclusion of the season and it’s a great opportunity to wager on the best teams in the country battle for the national championship.

Betting on the College Football Playoff can be wagering on individual games or testing your predictive skills by putting money on who wins it all in a futures bet.

It is important to remember that even though it’s a postseason, that doesn’t mean you will be able to be on in-state teams if your state’s laws don’t allow that.