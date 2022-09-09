Top shortstops destined for free agency as standoffs loom

Carlos Correa loves Minnesota, but he will opt out if he and the Twins can’t work out a long deal. It’ll be interesting to see if Correa or Trea Turner will get the top shortstop deal. Turner, who had preliminary talks with the Dodgers in the spring, is having the better offensive year and has no injury history, but Correa is a better defender and younger.

Xander Bogaerts was said to be insulted by the Red Sox’s ridiculous offer to add a year at the same under-market $20 million, so don’t look for a hometown discount there.

While the Braves are trying to keep Dansby Swanson ahead of his filing, it’s probably a long shot to get something done at this stage, even by his hometown team.

The Cubs and Phillies are among the likely landing spots for the shortstops. The Yankees seem to have faith in Jersey Boy Anthony Volpe, but Bogaerts, veteran of the AL East, could make sense.

Carlos Correa Getty Images

Trea Turner AP

Michael Conforto apparently had more interest from non-contenders and word is he will likely sign a multiyear deal this winter for at least 2023-24. While he’s hitting full bore, he’s doing a throwing program that is expected to take three to four months and should ready him for full-time duty in 2023.

The Diamondbacks’ future is looking much brighter with the emergence of several young players, especially in the outfield, with rookies Alek Thomas, Corbin Carroll, Jake McCarthy and Stone Garrett, who has surprised even them, plus Daulton Varsho. All but Garrett are lefty hitters, so trades are possible.

The Mets have made a lot of great moves, but the trade of J.D. Davis for Darin Ruf looks to be a bust. Davis has a 146 OPS plus with the Giants, while Ruf’s is 26.

The Mets’ decision not to part with any of their top five prospects probably cost them getting a full-time player to bat behind Pete Alonso, who is tied with — and soon to be passed by — Aaron Judge for the major league lead with 14 intentional walks.

The Cubs haven’t ever offered Willson Contreras a deal that covers his free-agent years, but will likely tag him with the qualifying offer.

Luis Severino was said to be “lights out” in his last rehab outing, and the Yankees have hopes for quick returns by Zack Britton, Miguel Castro and Scott Effross so they may need to ride pitching. Center fielder Harrison Bader, who helps the defense too, may be back next week.

With hearings to go in the Trevor Bauer case, consider him out for the year.