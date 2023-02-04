Top potential suitors if Nets decide to trade Kyrie Irving

Now that Kyrie Irving has asked the Nets to trade him, preferably before the deadline this coming Thursday, where could he end up? The All-Star hasn’t provided a list of preferred destinations, but here’s a look at the teams that make the most sense:

Lakers

Even though opting out last summer and signing for the mid-level exception was never a real threat, an eventual reunion with LeBron James always has been. The Lakers’ assets (Russell Westbrook, picks, etc.) are underwhelming, but they and Irving clearly share mutual interest and motivation.





Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Nets. Getty Images

Mavericks

Luka Doncic is an MVP candidate in need of a running mate to turn the Mavericks from a one-man show to a contender. Irving — who has a relationship with coach Jason Kidd — could fit the bill.

Heat

Miami, spurred by Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra, is always in win-now mode. The Heat are challenged on offense, aside from Jimmy Butler. But would Irving fit into their no-nonsense yeoman’s-work ethos?

Suns

Phoenix was all-in trying to get Kevin Durant this past summer for a run back to the Finals. ESPN cited the Suns, under new owner Mat Ishbia, as contenders to watch for Irving.