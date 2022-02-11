Top players available after trade deadline

Now that the dust has settled on trade deadline day, some NBA teams will have their eyes on the buyout market to see how they can bolster their squads heading into the latter stages of the NBA season and eventually into the playoffs

While teams decided to go all-in (we’re looking at you Brooklyn and Philadelphia), others, like the Lakers preferred to see which players would be available on the buyout market.

For now, though, we’ll take a look at some names that are likely to be sought after once they become available.

Goran Dragic

Dragic has been the biggest name bandied around as a potential buyout ever since he was taken out of the Toronto Raptors rotation. He’s been spotted at Heat games – but Miami would not have been allowed to sign him had the Raptors bought him out.

The fact that he was traded to San Antonio and now is likely to be bought out by the Spurs means the Heat are back in the running for the 35-year old point guard, but whether they are a landing spot remains to be seen.

Milwaukee, Chicago and the Clippers have all been mentioned as possible destinations.

Teams looking for a solid veteran guard who can make plays, shoot the three, and play defense may want to take a closer look at Dragic. He’ll also add veteran leadership and experience.

Best fits: Bucks, Bulls

Thaddeus Young

Young was sent to Toronto as part of the deal that sent Dragic to the Spurs. The big man wasn’t enjoying his time in San Antonio and wasn’t really playing this season, appearing in just 26 games (starting only once), and was mainly used in the absence of Jakob Poeltl.

Young is set to become a free agent this summer but in the meantime teams that are looking for a veteran big to bolster their depth will be taking a look at the 33-year old.

Ironically enough, the team that could buy him out might be able to benefit from him the most – Toronto.

Best fits: Bulls, Raptors

Dennis Schroder

Shroder is probably still kicking himself for not taking that reported $84 million deal from the Lakers last season. Nevertheless, Shroder has been traded to the Houston Rockets in a deal that sees Daniel Theiss return to Beantown, but what now for the German?

He could probably get some playing time with Houston, but he doesn’t seem to fit the direction they’re going in developing their young core – which is why John Wall decided against playing, too.

He only signed a one-year, $5.9 million deal with Boston, so it makes sense that the Rockets might move him on. Schroder could add another scoring punch to a team’s second unit for any number of playoff contenders in need of creators.

Best fits: Clippers, Lakers, Suns

John Wall

Granted, this one might be a long-shot, but it bears mentioning because, well, the Rockets can’t keep him sidelined forever, can they? Can they?

Wall’s contract is making it hard for Houston to move him – he’s owed $44 million this season and has a $47 million player option next season (!), but he could be a name to watch.

Last season, Wall averaged 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game in 40 appearances.

The Lakers allegedly rejected a Westbrook for Wall trade at the deadline, but they would love to pick him on the buyout market.

Best fits: Lakers, Heat

Kent Bazemore

Remeber Kent Bazemore?

The veteran has only played 31 games this season averaging about 14 minutes per contest, but if the Lakers are serious about pursuing someone on the buyout market they will need to waive someone to make room on the roster. Bazemore is one candidate.

Teams who are looking for a solid 3-and-D guy off the bench will be interested. He’s a 36 percent career three-point shooter and a serviceable perimeter defender, even at age 32.

Best fits: Warriors