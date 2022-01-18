Top free-agent Carlos Correa hires Scott Boras

Carlos Correa is going to get a boatload of money this offseason — and the team that signs him is going to have to go through Scott Boras.

The top free agent on the market announced on Tuesday he switched agencies, leaving William Morris Endeavor for Boras.

Correa was set for a huge payday as he hit free agency this offseason. He was not among the top-tier free-agent shortstops who signed before the MLB lockout began on Dec. 2, but if anything, he may have seen his price tag go up, with Corey Seager signing with the Rangers for 10 years and $325 million, Marcus Semien also going to Texas for seven years and $175 million — both above what many believed they would get.

Whenever the lockout ends, Correa will still be the most sought-after free agent on the market, with only he and Trevor Story available as shortstops and teams like the Yankees, Dodgers and Cubs — as well as the Astros — all potentially in the mix.

Correa left the Legacy Agency in 2019 and went to William Morris, which was just starting a baseball agency. Two years later, he’s now with Boras.

The Yankees are in need of a shortstop, but have so far been unwilling to enter the marketplace for another huge contract to go along with Gerrit Cole — another Boras client — and Giancarlo Stanton, with Aaron Judge perhaps in line for an extension before he’s due to hit free agency following this season.

If they don’t go after Correa or Story, the Yankees could sign a stopgap option like Andrelton Simmons as they wait for top shortstop prospects Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe. Some scouts believe Peraza may be ready to contribute later this season.